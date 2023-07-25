Pierce the Veil Announce Fall 2023 US Tour with L.S. Dunes

Pierce the Veil have announced “The Jaws of Life Tour” with support from the new supergroup L.S. Dunes.
The stateside trek kicks off November 4th in Sacramento, California, and runs through December 12th in San Diego. Additional support will be provided by Dayseeker and Destroy Boys.
A Live Nation ticket pre-sale begins today (July 25th) at noon local time via Ticketmaster using the code LEGEND. General ticket sales start Friday (July 28th) at 10 a.m. local time. Alternatively, fans can check for deals or pick up tickets to sold-out gigs via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.
Pierce the Veil are once again hitting the road in support of their latest album, The Jaws of Life, which was released in February. It marked the first LP in seven years from the San Diego post-hardcore outfit, which toured earlier this year alongside The Used.
Meanwhile, L.S. Dunes — the band featuring members of My Chemical Romance, Coheed and Cambria, Circa Survive, and Thursday — dropped their debut, Past Lives, last November. We recently reported on the band facing possible legal issues due to its LEGO-themed video for “Grey Veins,” as LEGO has requested the band’s label remove the clip from YouTube.
Below you can see a full list of tour dates for Pierce the Veil’s upcoming US run. Get tickets here.
Pierce the Veil’s 2023 US Tour Dates with L.S. Dunes, Dayseeker, and Destroy Boys:
11/04 – Sacramento, CA @ Hard Rock Live
11/05 – Fresno, CA @ Fresno Convention Center
11/07 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
11/08 – El Paso, TX @ UTEP Don Haskins Center
11/10 – San Antonio, TX @ The Espee
11/11 – Edinburg, TX @ Bert Ogden Arena
11/12 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
11/14 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
11/15 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
11/17 – Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues
11/18 – Corbin, KY @ The Corbin Arena
11/19 – Macon, GA @ Macon City Auditorium
11/21 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
11/25 – Reading, PA @ Santander Arena
11/26 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!
11/28 – Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory
11/30 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
12/02 – Des Moines, IA @ Vibrant Music Hall
12/03 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
12/05 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
12/07 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
12/08 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena