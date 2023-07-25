Pierce the Veil Announce Fall 2023 US Tour with L.S. Dunes

Pierce the Veil have announced “The Jaws of Life Tour” with support from the new supergroup L.S. Dunes.

The stateside trek kicks off November 4th in Sacramento, California, and runs through December 12th in San Diego. Additional support will be provided by Dayseeker and Destroy Boys.

A Live Nation ticket pre-sale begins today (July 25th) at noon local time via Ticketmaster using the code LEGEND. General ticket sales start Friday (July 28th) at 10 a.m. local time. Alternatively, fans can check for deals or pick up tickets to sold-out gigs via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

Pierce the Veil are once again hitting the road in support of their latest album, The Jaws of Life, which was released in February. It marked the first LP in seven years from the San Diego post-hardcore outfit, which toured earlier this year alongside The Used.

Meanwhile, L.S. Dunes — the band featuring members of My Chemical Romance, Coheed and Cambria, Circa Survive, and Thursday — dropped their debut, Past Lives, last November. We recently reported on the band facing possible legal issues due to its LEGO-themed video for “Grey Veins,” as LEGO has requested the band’s label remove the clip from YouTube.

Below you can see a full list of tour dates for Pierce the Veil’s upcoming US run. Get tickets here.

Pierce the Veil’s 2023 US Tour Dates with L.S. Dunes, Dayseeker, and Destroy Boys:

11/04 – Sacramento, CA @ Hard Rock Live

11/05 – Fresno, CA @ Fresno Convention Center

11/07 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

11/08 – El Paso, TX @ UTEP Don Haskins Center

11/10 – San Antonio, TX @ The Espee

11/11 – Edinburg, TX @ Bert Ogden Arena

11/12 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

11/14 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

11/15 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

11/17 – Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues

11/18 – Corbin, KY @ The Corbin Arena

11/19 – Macon, GA @ Macon City Auditorium

11/21 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

11/25 – Reading, PA @ Santander Arena

11/26 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!

11/28 – Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory

11/30 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

12/02 – Des Moines, IA @ Vibrant Music Hall

12/03 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

12/05 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

12/07 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

12/08 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena