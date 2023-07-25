Menu
Pierce the Veil Announce Fall 2023 US Tour with L.S. Dunes

With additional support from Dayseeker and Destroy Boys

pierce the veil fall 2023 tour
Pierce the Veil (courtesy of AtomSplitter PR) and L.S. Dunes (photo by Raymond Ahner)
July 25, 2023 | 11:01am ET

    Pierce the Veil have announced “The Jaws of Life Tour” with support from the new supergroup L.S. Dunes.

    The stateside trek kicks off November 4th in Sacramento, California, and runs through December 12th in San Diego. Additional support will be provided by Dayseeker and Destroy Boys.

    A Live Nation ticket pre-sale begins today (July 25th) at noon local time via Ticketmaster using the code LEGEND. General ticket sales start Friday (July 28th) at 10 a.m. local time. Alternatively, fans can check for deals or pick up tickets to sold-out gigs via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

    Pierce the Veil are once again hitting the road in support of their latest album, The Jaws of Life, which was released in February. It marked the first LP in seven years from the San Diego post-hardcore outfit, which toured earlier this year alongside The Used.

    Meanwhile, L.S. Dunes — the band featuring members of My Chemical Romance, Coheed and Cambria, Circa Survive, and Thursday — dropped their debut, Past Lives, last November. We recently reported on the band facing possible legal issues due to its LEGO-themed video for “Grey Veins,” as LEGO has requested the band’s label remove the clip from YouTube.

    better lovers god made me an animal ep
    Below you can see a full list of tour dates for Pierce the Veil’s upcoming US run. Get tickets here.

    Pierce the Veil’s 2023 US Tour Dates with L.S. Dunes, Dayseeker, and Destroy Boys:
    11/04 – Sacramento, CA @ Hard Rock Live
    11/05 – Fresno, CA @ Fresno Convention Center
    11/07 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
    11/08 – El Paso, TX @ UTEP Don Haskins Center
    11/10 – San Antonio, TX @ The Espee
    11/11 – Edinburg, TX @ Bert Ogden Arena
    11/12 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
    11/14 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
    11/15 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
    11/17 – Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues
    11/18 – Corbin, KY @ The Corbin Arena
    11/19 – Macon, GA @ Macon City Auditorium
    11/21 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
    11/25 – Reading, PA @ Santander Arena
    11/26 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!
    11/28 – Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory
    11/30 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
    12/02 – Des Moines, IA @ Vibrant Music Hall
    12/03 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
    12/05 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
    12/07 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
    12/08 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

    pierce the veil 2023 tour poster

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

