P!NK and Brandi Carlile Honor Sinead O’Connor with Cover of “Nothing Compares 2 U”: Watch

During the US kickoff date of P!NK's "Summer Carnival" tour

Brandi Carlile (photo by Ben Kaye) and P!NK (photo by George Ortiz)
July 27, 2023 | 10:37am ET

    P!NK paid tribute to the late Sinead O’Connor during the US kickoff date of her “Summer Carnival” tour (grab tickets here) on Wednesday night by bringing Brandi Carlile on stage to perform a cover of the Irish singer’s signature hit, “Nothing Compares 2 U.”

    While introducing the performance, P!NK shared a story about how O’Connor made an impact on her as a teenager. “When I was a little girl, my mom grew up in Atlantic City and I used to go down to the Ocean City Boardwalk with my 10 dollars and I would make a demo tape,” she told the crowd at Cincinnati’s Great American Ball Park (via Billboard). “I would make a little cassette tape and imagine it was my demo for the record company.”

    “And it would always be either ‘Greatest Love of All’ by Whitney Houston or ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ by Sinead O’Connor. So in honor of Sinead, and in honor of my very, very talented friend Brandi Carlile I asked her if she would come out here and sing this song with me.”

    The pair proceeded to give an emotional performance of “Nothing Compares 2 U.” Though the song was originally written by Prince, O’Connor’s version became a worldwide hit and propelled her to international stardom. Watch the fan-shot footage below.

    O’Connor was found dead at her London flat on Wednesday, June 26th. Metropolitan Police later released a statement that her death is not being treated as suspicious. Following news of her tragic passing, countless musicians and public figures have shared tributes to honor O’Connor and her legacy. The always outspoken Morrissey ripped many of the tributes, calling them “insulting” and “disingenuous.”

    Check out our list of O’Connor’s 10 essential songs that are not “Nothing Compares 2 U.”

    Carlile is one of the special guests on the summer leg of P!NK’s North American tour; tickets are available here. P!NK released her latest album, TRUSTFALL, earlier this year, while Carlile’s most recent full-length, In These Silent Days, dropped in 2021. Earlier this month, Carlile shared a cover of Indigo Girls’ “Closer to Fine” as a surprise bonus cut on the “Best Weekend Ever Edition” of the Barbie soundtrack.

