PJ Harvey Returns with I Inside the Old Year Dying, First Album in 7 Years: Stream

Following 2016's The Hope Six Demolition Project

pj harvey i inside the old year dying new album stream
PJ Harvey, photo by Steve Gullick
July 7, 2023 | 12:03am ET

    PJ Harvey is back with I Inside the Old Year Dyingher first album since 2016’s The Hope Six Demolition Project. Listen to the project below.

    Harvey recorded I Inside the Old Year Dying at London’s Battery Studio with longtime collaborator John Parish and producer Flood. Marking her 10th studio album to date, the artist ascribed a sort of pensive feeling to the LP while citing the likes of Jonny Greenwood, Mica Levi, Hildur Guðnadóttir, and — of course — Bob Dylan as musical influences.

    “I think the album is about searching, looking — the intensity of first love, and seeking meaning,” Harvey said in a statement. “Not that there has to be a message, but the feeling I get from the record is one of love — it’s tinged with sadness and loss, but it’s loving. I think that’s what makes it feel so welcoming: so open.”

    Harvey will support the project with a run of UK and European tour dates; grab tickets to a show here.

    Before returning with new music, Harvey released a a career-spanning box set full of B-Sides, Demos & Rarities. She also teamed with Tim Phillips to score the 2022 Apple TV+ series Bad Sisters

    I Inside the Old Year Dying Artwork:

    PJ Harvey's I Inside the Old Year Dying artwork

    I Inside the Old Year Dying Tracklist:
    01. Prayer at the Gate
    02. Autumn Term
    03. Lwonesome Tonight
    04. Seem an I
    05. The Nether-edge
    06. I Inside the Old Year Dying
    07. All Souls
    08. A Child’s Question, August
    09. I Inside the Old I Dying
    10. August
    11. A Child’s Question, July
    12. A Noiseless Noise

