PJ Harvey is back with I Inside the Old Year Dying, her first album since 2016’s The Hope Six Demolition Project. Listen to the project below.

Harvey recorded I Inside the Old Year Dying at London’s Battery Studio with longtime collaborator John Parish and producer Flood. Marking her 10th studio album to date, the artist ascribed a sort of pensive feeling to the LP while citing the likes of Jonny Greenwood, Mica Levi, Hildur Guðnadóttir, and — of course — Bob Dylan as musical influences.

“I think the album is about searching, looking — the intensity of first love, and seeking meaning,” Harvey said in a statement. “Not that there has to be a message, but the feeling I get from the record is one of love — it’s tinged with sadness and loss, but it’s loving. I think that’s what makes it feel so welcoming: so open.”

Harvey will support the project with a run of UK and European tour dates; grab tickets to a show here.

Before returning with new music, Harvey released a a career-spanning box set full of B-Sides, Demos & Rarities. She also teamed with Tim Phillips to score the 2022 Apple TV+ series Bad Sisters.

I Inside the Old Year Dying Artwork:

I Inside the Old Year Dying Tracklist:

01. Prayer at the Gate

02. Autumn Term

03. Lwonesome Tonight

04. Seem an I

05. The Nether-edge

06. I Inside the Old Year Dying

07. All Souls

08. A Child’s Question, August

09. I Inside the Old I Dying

10. August

11. A Child’s Question, July

12. A Noiseless Noise