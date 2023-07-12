Menu
Playboi Carti Announces Fall 2023 Tour

With Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely, and Homixide Gang on select dates

playboi carti 2023 antagonist tour dates ken carson destroy lonely homixide gang
Playboi Carti, photo by Julia Drummon
July 12, 2023 | 11:39am ET

    Playboi Carti has mapped out an international headlining tour for Fall 2023 with his Opium label signees Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely, and Homixide Gang.

    The “Antagonist Tour” kicks off on September 6th in Denver and will stop in major US cities including Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York. Following an October date in Atlanta, Carti and his Opium crew will head over to the UK and Europe for shows in London, Paris, Amsterdam, and more. See his full touring schedule below.

    Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 14th at 12:00 p.m. local time in the US and 5:00 p.m. local time in the UK and Europe via Ticketmaster. Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program.

    Carti’s last album was 2020’s Whole Lotta Red. He recently appeared on The Weeknd’s “Popular” from The Idol soundtrack alongside Madonna.

    In February, it was reported that the rapper was charged with felony aggravated assault after allegedly assaulting and choking his pregnant girlfriend. At the time, Carti’s lawyer released a statement saying he was “falsely accused.”

    Get Playboi Carti Tickets Here

    Playboi Carti 2023 Tour Dates:
    07/21 – Miami Gardens, FL @ Rolling Loud Miami
    08/18 – Tampere, FI @ Blockfest
    09/06 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
    09/08 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center
    09/09 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
    09/12 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
    09/13 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum
    09/15 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
    09/16 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center *
    09/17 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego
    09/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
    09/23 – Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena
    09/26 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
    09/27 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
    09/28 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
    09/30 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
    10/01 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
    10/02 – Chicago, IL @ United Center ^
    10/04 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
    10/05 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
    10/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
    10/07 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
    10/09 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
    10/11 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    10/13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
    10/14 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
    10/15 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
    10/17 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
    10/18 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
    10/20 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
    11/19 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
    11/21 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena
    11/22 – London, UK @ The O2
    11/24 – Brussels, BE @ Forest National
    11/25 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
    11/27 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum
    11/29 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena
    11/30 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena
    12/02 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena
    12/04 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

    * = Destroy Lonely not supporting
    ^ = Ken Carson and Destroy Lonely not supporting

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

