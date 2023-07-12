Playboi Carti Announces Fall 2023 Tour

Playboi Carti has mapped out an international headlining tour for Fall 2023 with his Opium label signees Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely, and Homixide Gang.
The “Antagonist Tour” kicks off on September 6th in Denver and will stop in major US cities including Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York. Following an October date in Atlanta, Carti and his Opium crew will head over to the UK and Europe for shows in London, Paris, Amsterdam, and more. See his full touring schedule below.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 14th at 12:00 p.m. local time in the US and 5:00 p.m. local time in the UK and Europe via Ticketmaster. Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program.
Carti’s last album was 2020’s Whole Lotta Red. He recently appeared on The Weeknd’s “Popular” from The Idol soundtrack alongside Madonna.
In February, it was reported that the rapper was charged with felony aggravated assault after allegedly assaulting and choking his pregnant girlfriend. At the time, Carti’s lawyer released a statement saying he was “falsely accused.”
Playboi Carti 2023 Tour Dates:
07/21 – Miami Gardens, FL @ Rolling Loud Miami
08/18 – Tampere, FI @ Blockfest
09/06 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
09/08 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center
09/09 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
09/12 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
09/13 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum
09/15 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
09/16 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center *
09/17 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego
09/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
09/23 – Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena
09/26 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
09/27 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
09/28 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
09/30 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
10/01 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
10/02 – Chicago, IL @ United Center ^
10/04 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
10/05 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
10/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
10/07 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
10/09 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
10/11 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
10/13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
10/14 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
10/15 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
10/17 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
10/18 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
10/20 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
11/19 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
11/21 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena
11/22 – London, UK @ The O2
11/24 – Brussels, BE @ Forest National
11/25 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
11/27 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum
11/29 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena
11/30 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena
12/02 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena
12/04 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
* = Destroy Lonely not supporting
^ = Ken Carson and Destroy Lonely not supporting