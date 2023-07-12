Playboi Carti Announces Fall 2023 Tour

Playboi Carti has mapped out an international headlining tour for Fall 2023 with his Opium label signees Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely, and Homixide Gang.

The “Antagonist Tour” kicks off on September 6th in Denver and will stop in major US cities including Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York. Following an October date in Atlanta, Carti and his Opium crew will head over to the UK and Europe for shows in London, Paris, Amsterdam, and more. See his full touring schedule below.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 14th at 12:00 p.m. local time in the US and 5:00 p.m. local time in the UK and Europe via Ticketmaster. Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program.

Carti’s last album was 2020’s Whole Lotta Red. He recently appeared on The Weeknd’s “Popular” from The Idol soundtrack alongside Madonna.

In February, it was reported that the rapper was charged with felony aggravated assault after allegedly assaulting and choking his pregnant girlfriend. At the time, Carti’s lawyer released a statement saying he was “falsely accused.”

Playboi Carti 2023 Tour Dates:

07/21 – Miami Gardens, FL @ Rolling Loud Miami

08/18 – Tampere, FI @ Blockfest

09/06 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

09/08 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center

09/09 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

09/12 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

09/13 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

09/15 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

09/16 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center *

09/17 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego

09/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

09/23 – Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena

09/26 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

09/27 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

09/28 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

09/30 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

10/01 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

10/02 – Chicago, IL @ United Center ^

10/04 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

10/05 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

10/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

10/07 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

10/09 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

10/11 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

10/13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

10/14 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

10/15 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

10/17 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

10/18 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

10/20 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

11/19 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

11/21 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena

11/22 – London, UK @ The O2

11/24 – Brussels, BE @ Forest National

11/25 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

11/27 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum

11/29 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

11/30 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

12/02 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena

12/04 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

* = Destroy Lonely not supporting

^ = Ken Carson and Destroy Lonely not supporting