Poppy will unleash a new album titled Zig on October 27th via Sumerian Records. In advance of the LP’s release and a previously announced late summer co-headlining US tour with PVRIS, she has dropped the single “Knockoff.”
Poppy had previously teased the new album with the strong lead single and album opener “Church Outfit” — a Heavy Song of the Week selection — back in April.
The only knock on that track was its rather brief duration, though the latest single “Knockoff” effectively mitigates that criticism. It’s the second song on the album, clocking in at three minutes, and acts as a continuation of “Church Outfit” with a strong electronic beat and full-blown industrial-pop production.
Zig will mark Poppy’s first LP since rejoining Sumerian following a brief stint with Republic Records. The label change is indicative of Poppy’s shift toward a heavier and more industrial sound over the years.
“The only thing more exciting than signing an iconic artist for the first time is signing them again, when they choose to return home,” stated Sumerian Records founder Ash Avildsen at the time. “Poppy is a pioneer and lover of music, film, pro-wrestling, the unorthodox and the avant-garde. That is why I believe Sumerian is still the best label in the world for her. We are thrilled to have her back.”
Poppy’s tour with Pvris kicks off August 18th in Seattle and run through September 14th in Cleveland, with tickets available here.
You can pre-order Zig via Sumerian Records. Stream the video for “Knockoff” and see the album art, tracklist, and tour dates below (get tickets here).
Zig Arwork:
Zig Tracklist:
01. Church Outfit
02. Knockoff
03. Hard
04. What It Becomes
05. Flicker
06. 1s + 0s
07. Zig
08. Linger
09. The Attic
10. Motorbike
11. Prove It
Poppy’s 2023 US Tour Dates with PVRIS:
08/18 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SODO
08/19 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
08/22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
08/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
08/25 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
08/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas
08/28 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
08/29 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
09/01 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre
09/02 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston
09/03 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre
09/06 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
09/07 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
09/09 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
09/10 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!
09/13 – Mckees Rocks, PA @ Roxian Theatre
09/14 – Cleveland, OH @ House Of Blues Cleveland