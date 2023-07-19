Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Poppy Announces New Album, Shares New Single “Knockoff”: Stream

She kicks off a co-headlining US tour with PVRIS kicks off next month

Advertisement
poppy new album zig
Poppy, photo by Le3ay
July 19, 2023 | 12:50pm ET

    Poppy will unleash a new album titled Zig on October 27th via Sumerian Records. In advance of the LP’s release and a previously announced late summer co-headlining US tour with PVRIS, she has dropped the single “Knockoff.”

    Poppy had previously teased the new album with the strong lead single and album opener “Church Outfit” — a Heavy Song of the Week selection — back in April.

    The only knock on that track was its rather brief duration, though the latest single “Knockoff” effectively mitigates that criticism. It’s the second song on the album, clocking in at three minutes, and acts as a continuation of “Church Outfit” with a strong electronic beat and full-blown industrial-pop production.

    Related Video

    Zig will mark Poppy’s first LP since rejoining Sumerian following a brief stint with Republic Records. The label change is indicative of Poppy’s shift toward a heavier and more industrial sound over the years.

    Advertisement

    “The only thing more exciting than signing an iconic artist for the first time is signing them again, when they choose to return home,” stated Sumerian Records founder Ash Avildsen at the time. “Poppy is a pioneer and lover of music, film, pro-wrestling, the unorthodox and the avant-garde. That is why I believe Sumerian is still the best label in the world for her. We are thrilled to have her back.”

    babychaos guilty hands stream
     Editor's Pick
    Babychaos Premieres Electro-Industrial Single “Guilty Hands (I Bleed)”: Stream

    Poppy’s tour with Pvris kicks off August 18th in Seattle and run through September 14th in Cleveland, with tickets available here.

    You can pre-order Zig via Sumerian Records. Stream the video for “Knockoff” and see the album art, tracklist, and tour dates below (get tickets here).

    Zig Arwork:

    poppy zig art

    Zig Tracklist:
    01. Church Outfit
    02. Knockoff
    03. Hard
    04. What It Becomes
    05. Flicker
    06. 1s + 0s
    07. Zig
    08. Linger
    09. The Attic
    10. Motorbike
    11. Prove It

    Poppy’s 2023 US Tour Dates with PVRIS:
    08/18 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SODO
    08/19 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
    08/22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
    08/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
    08/25 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
    08/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas
    08/28 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
    08/29 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
    09/01 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre
    09/02 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston
    09/03 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre
    09/06 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
    09/07 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
    09/09 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
    09/10 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!
    09/13 – Mckees Rocks, PA @ Roxian Theatre
    09/14 – Cleveland, OH @ House Of Blues Cleveland

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

The Pretenders 2023 tour dates tickets Guns N' Roses

The Pretenders Announce US Headlining Tour

July 19, 2023

mountain goats jenny from thebes new album clean slate song video stream

The Mountain Goats Announce New Album Jenny from Thebes, Share "Clean Slate": Stream

July 19, 2023

dogstar Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees 2023 tour dates album everything turns around keanu reeves band single

Keanu Reeves' Dogstar Announce First Album in 20 Years, Tour Dates

July 19, 2023

lucinda williams fall 2023 don't tell anybody the secrets tour

Lucinda Williams Announces Fall 2023 Tour

July 18, 2023

Rock band Godsmack

Godsmack Announce New Leg of 2023 North American Tour Dates

July 18, 2023

beabadoobee the way things go new song single stream watch video live 2023 tour dates

beabadoobee Finds Solace in the Passage of Time on New Song "the way things go": Stream

July 18, 2023

Claudio Sanchez's The Prize Fighter Inferno

Claudio Sanchez's The Prize Fighter Inferno Announces First-Ever Tour

July 18, 2023

angel dust 2023 brand new soul

Angel Du$t Announce New Album and 2023 World Tour, Unveil Single "Space Jam": Stream

July 18, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Poppy Announces New Album, Shares New Single "Knockoff": Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter