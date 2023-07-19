Poppy will unleash a new album titled Zig on October 27th via Sumerian Records. In advance of the LP’s release and a previously announced late summer co-headlining US tour with PVRIS, she has dropped the single “Knockoff.”

Poppy had previously teased the new album with the strong lead single and album opener “Church Outfit” — a Heavy Song of the Week selection — back in April.

The only knock on that track was its rather brief duration, though the latest single “Knockoff” effectively mitigates that criticism. It’s the second song on the album, clocking in at three minutes, and acts as a continuation of “Church Outfit” with a strong electronic beat and full-blown industrial-pop production.

Zig will mark Poppy’s first LP since rejoining Sumerian following a brief stint with Republic Records. The label change is indicative of Poppy’s shift toward a heavier and more industrial sound over the years.

“The only thing more exciting than signing an iconic artist for the first time is signing them again, when they choose to return home,” stated Sumerian Records founder Ash Avildsen at the time. “Poppy is a pioneer and lover of music, film, pro-wrestling, the unorthodox and the avant-garde. That is why I believe Sumerian is still the best label in the world for her. We are thrilled to have her back.”

Poppy’s tour with Pvris kicks off August 18th in Seattle and run through September 14th in Cleveland, with tickets available here.

You can pre-order Zig via Sumerian Records. Stream the video for “Knockoff” and see the album art, tracklist, and tour dates below (get tickets here).

Zig Arwork:

Zig Tracklist:

01. Church Outfit

02. Knockoff

03. Hard

04. What It Becomes

05. Flicker

06. 1s + 0s

07. Zig

08. Linger

09. The Attic

10. Motorbike

11. Prove It

Poppy’s 2023 US Tour Dates with PVRIS:

08/18 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SODO

08/19 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

08/22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

08/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

08/25 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

08/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas

08/28 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

08/29 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

09/01 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre

09/02 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston

09/03 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre

09/06 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

09/07 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

09/09 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

09/10 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!

09/13 – Mckees Rocks, PA @ Roxian Theatre

09/14 – Cleveland, OH @ House Of Blues Cleveland