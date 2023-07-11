Porno for Pyros Announce First Tour in 25 Years

Porno for Pyros will reunite this fall for their first North American tour in 25 years.
The 21-date “Horns, Thorns En Halos Tour” kicks off in October and includes shows in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Denver, Chicago, New York, Charlotte, Atlanta, Nashville, Dallas, and beyond. The tour will feature all four original members: Perry Farrell, Stephen Perkins, Peter DiStefano, and Martyn LeNoble.
A Live Nation ticket pre-sale is set for Wednesday, July 12th (use access code LEGEND), ahead of the general on-sale on Friday, July 14th via Ticketmaster.
Once tickets are on sale, you can also look for seats via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.
Farrell revived Porno for Pyros last year after Jane’s Addiction were forced to cancel their appearances at the Welcome to Rockville and Lollapalooza festivals due to guitarist Dave Navarro’s battle with long COVID. In addition to playing those fests, Porno for Pyros staged club shows in Los Angeles and Chicago.
Ahead of their upcoming tour, Porno for Pyros have been working on new music.
Porno for Pyros 2023 Tour Dates:
10/08 – Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Live Sacramento
10/10 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
10/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
10/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues Las Vegas
10/17 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union*
10/19 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
10/21 – Omaha, NE @ Steelhouse Omaha
10/23 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
10/24 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
10/27 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
10/29 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre
10/30 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
11/01 – New York, NY @ Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom
11/03 – Bensalem, PA @ Parx Casino and Racing*
11/05 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
11/07 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
11/08 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
11/15 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
11/17 – New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore New Orleans
11/19 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas
11/20 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater