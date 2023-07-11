Menu
Porno for Pyros Announce First Tour in 25 Years

The 21-date outing launches in October

Porno for Pyros new music
Porno for Pyros, photo by Debi Del Grande
July 11, 2023 | 10:16am ET

    Porno for Pyros will reunite this fall for their first North American tour in 25 years.

    The 21-date “Horns, Thorns En Halos Tour” kicks off in October and includes shows in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Denver, Chicago, New York, Charlotte, Atlanta, Nashville, Dallas, and beyond. The tour will feature all four original members: Perry Farrell, Stephen Perkins, Peter DiStefano, and Martyn LeNoble.

    A Live Nation ticket pre-sale is set for Wednesday, July 12th (use access code LEGEND), ahead of the general on-sale on Friday, July 14th via Ticketmaster.

    Once tickets are on sale, you can also look for seats via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    Farrell revived Porno for Pyros last year after Jane’s Addiction were forced to cancel their appearances at the Welcome to Rockville and Lollapalooza festivals due to guitarist Dave Navarro’s battle with long COVID. In addition to playing those fests, Porno for Pyros staged club shows in Los Angeles and Chicago.

    Ahead of their upcoming tour, Porno for Pyros have been working on new music.

    Porno for Pyros 2023 Tour Dates:

    10/08 – Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Live Sacramento
    10/10 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
    10/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
    10/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues Las Vegas
    10/17 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union*
    10/19 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
    10/21 – Omaha, NE @ Steelhouse Omaha
    10/23 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
    10/24 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
    10/27 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
    10/29 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre
    10/30 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
    11/01 – New York, NY @ Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom
    11/03 – Bensalem, PA @ Parx Casino and Racing*
    11/05 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
    11/07 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
    11/08 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
    11/15 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
    11/17 – New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore New Orleans
    11/19 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas
    11/20 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

    Photo Gallery: Porno for Pyros at The Belasco in Los Angeles – July 7th, 2022 (Click to Enlarge)

