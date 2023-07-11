Porno for Pyros Announce First Tour in 25 Years

Porno for Pyros will reunite this fall for their first North American tour in 25 years.

The 21-date “Horns, Thorns En Halos Tour” kicks off in October and includes shows in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Denver, Chicago, New York, Charlotte, Atlanta, Nashville, Dallas, and beyond. The tour will feature all four original members: Perry Farrell, Stephen Perkins, Peter DiStefano, and Martyn LeNoble.

A Live Nation ticket pre-sale is set for Wednesday, July 12th (use access code LEGEND), ahead of the general on-sale on Friday, July 14th via Ticketmaster.

Once tickets are on sale, you can also look for seats via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Related Video

Farrell revived Porno for Pyros last year after Jane’s Addiction were forced to cancel their appearances at the Welcome to Rockville and Lollapalooza festivals due to guitarist Dave Navarro’s battle with long COVID. In addition to playing those fests, Porno for Pyros staged club shows in Los Angeles and Chicago.

Advertisement

Ahead of their upcoming tour, Porno for Pyros have been working on new music.

Porno for Pyros 2023 Tour Dates:

10/08 – Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Live Sacramento

10/10 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

10/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

10/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues Las Vegas

10/17 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union*

10/19 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

10/21 – Omaha, NE @ Steelhouse Omaha

10/23 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

10/24 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

10/27 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

10/29 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

10/30 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

11/01 – New York, NY @ Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom

11/03 – Bensalem, PA @ Parx Casino and Racing*

11/05 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

11/07 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

11/08 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

11/15 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

11/17 – New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore New Orleans

11/19 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas

11/20 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

Photo Gallery: Porno for Pyros at The Belasco in Los Angeles – July 7th, 2022 (Click to Enlarge)