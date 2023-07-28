Menu
Post Malone Drops New Album AUSTIN: Stream

It’s his fifth studio album

Post Malone skinny
Post Malone, photo by Don Arnold/WireImage
July 28, 2023 | 8:18am ET

    Post Malone has released his fifth studio album, AUSTIN. Stream the record below.

    Taking its title from Posty’s birth name — Austin Richard Post — AUSTIN boasts 17 tracks that demonstrate the 28-year-old artist’s signature sound, combining hip-hop and pop for a unique blend of modern American songcraft. In April, he shared “Chemical,” the album’s first single, which has already raked in over 175 million streams on Spotify alone. In May, he followed up with a second single, “Mourning.”

    AUSTIN also explores new musical territory for Posty, with him playing guitar on “every single song on the album,” according to an Instagram post. “It was a really, really fun experience,” he said. “I’m super, super excited to share it with you”

    In another post, he explained: “This whole deal has been one of the most challenging, rewarding, and exciting records I’ve worked on. I feel it captures who I am as a man and as an artist in this moment. Thank y’all so much for your patience, and thank you for being there with me in my hardest times. I love y’all so much, and am ready to fucking party with y’all.” Get the party started and stream the album below.

    Posty is currently on his “If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying Tour,” which will continue on through August 19th, when he plays its final show at the Glen Helen Amphitheater in San Bernardino, California. Check out the full list of dates, and grab your tickets here.

    Get Post Malone Tickets Here

    AUSTIN Artwork:

    Post Malone Austin new album stream

    AUSTIN Tracklist:
    01. Don’t Understand
    02. Something Real
    03. Chemical
    04. Novacandy
    05. Mourning
    06. Too Cool to Die
    07. Sign Me Up
    08. Socialite
    09. Overdrive
    10. Speedometer
    11. Hold My Breath
    12. Enough is Enough
    13. Texas Tea
    14. Buyer Beware
    15. Landmine
    16. Green Thumb
    17. Laugh it Off

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

