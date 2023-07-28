Post Malone has released his fifth studio album, AUSTIN. Stream the record below.

Taking its title from Posty’s birth name — Austin Richard Post — AUSTIN boasts 17 tracks that demonstrate the 28-year-old artist’s signature sound, combining hip-hop and pop for a unique blend of modern American songcraft. In April, he shared “Chemical,” the album’s first single, which has already raked in over 175 million streams on Spotify alone. In May, he followed up with a second single, “Mourning.”

AUSTIN also explores new musical territory for Posty, with him playing guitar on “every single song on the album,” according to an Instagram post. “It was a really, really fun experience,” he said. “I’m super, super excited to share it with you”

In another post, he explained: “This whole deal has been one of the most challenging, rewarding, and exciting records I’ve worked on. I feel it captures who I am as a man and as an artist in this moment. Thank y’all so much for your patience, and thank you for being there with me in my hardest times. I love y’all so much, and am ready to fucking party with y’all.” Get the party started and stream the album below.

Posty is currently on his “If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying Tour,” which will continue on through August 19th, when he plays its final show at the Glen Helen Amphitheater in San Bernardino, California. Check out the full list of dates, and grab your tickets here.

AUSTIN Artwork:

AUSTIN Tracklist:

01. Don’t Understand

02. Something Real

03. Chemical

04. Novacandy

05. Mourning

06. Too Cool to Die

07. Sign Me Up

08. Socialite

09. Overdrive

10. Speedometer

11. Hold My Breath

12. Enough is Enough

13. Texas Tea

14. Buyer Beware

15. Landmine

16. Green Thumb

17. Laugh it Off