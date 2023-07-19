Menu
The Pretenders Announce US Headlining Tour

In addition to playing smaller venues across America, the band will also open on Guns N’ Roses’ stadium tour

The Pretenders, photo by Debi Del Grande
July 19, 2023 | 3:26pm ET

    The Pretenders have unveiled special 2023 tour dates promising to bring a rare, intimate show to smaller venues across America.

    Before their headlining jaunt starts, the band will kick things off in August with some dates opening for Guns N’ Roses on their 2023 world tour. Their own trek begins on August 16th at New York’s Bowery Ballroom. From there, both tours run concurrently for a little bit. The Pretenders will play a few opening gigs, return to their headline slots, and then back to opening gigs. Their final date with Guns N’ Roses will be September 9th in St. Louis, Missouri. Then, they’ll head over to Europe for a brief run of previously announced headlining gigs before wrapping up the US tour on October 6th in San Francisco. Check out their full touring schedule below.

    Tickets for The Pretenders’ headlining shows go on sale Friday, July 21st at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Find tickets to all of their upcoming shows at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    The announcement comes after the band returned this past May with news of their 12th studio album, Relentless. Since then, they’ve released two singles: “Let the Sun Come In” and “I Think About You Daily,” the latter of which features Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood. The full album is due to drop on September 1st via Rhino.

    In early October, The Pretenders are also set to fill a headlining slot at Eddie Vedder’s OHANA Festival, the same night Foo Fighters also have a top billing. Last month, David Grohl joined the band onstage at Glastonbury with Johnny Marr.

    The Pretenders 2023 Tour Dates:
    08/11 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium *
    08/15 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium *
    08/16 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
    08/18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park at North Shore *
    08/21 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park *
    08/24 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field *
    08/26 – Nashville, TN @ The Blue Room
    08/29 – Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony
    08/31 – Washington, DC @ The Atlantis
    09/03 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre *
    09/05 – Detroit, MI @ Shelter
    09/07 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry
    09/09 – St. Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium *
    09/17 – Leicester, UK @ BBC Radio 2 in the Park
    09/19 – Paris, FR @ Maroquinerie
    09/20 – Paris, FR @ Maroquinerie
    09/21 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli Vredenburg Ronda
    09/23 – Hamburg, DE @ Reeperbahn Festival
    09/25 – Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theatre
    10/01 – Dana Point, CA @ OHANA Festival
    10/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater
    10/04 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy + Harriet’s
    10/06 – San Francisco, CA @ Bimbo’s 365 Club

    * = w/ Guns N’ Roses

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

