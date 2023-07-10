Menu
Amazon Prime Day 2023 Deals for Music and Pop Culture Fans

Also check out the Consequence Shop's Summer Blowout Sale

Consequence Staff
July 10, 2023 | 1:00pm ET

    It’s that time of year again, when the sun is burning bright, the kids are out of school, and some of the best deals of the year are right at your fingertips. Amazon’s annual Prime Day returns from Tuesday, July 11th to Wednesday, July 12th. With enough items on sale to overwhelm even the most zealous online shoppers, we’ve broken down some of the best selection for the music, movies, and pop culture-loving people in your life.

    But, as they say in the infomercials, that’s not all! Amazon Prime isn’t the only place you’ll be able to find bonkers promotions, as our very own Consequence Shop is running some of our best sales yet. With discounts on everything from our stylish apparel to CBD and Delta-8 goodies, don’t miss out on the Summer Blowout Sale.

    Check out our picks for the best offerings of Amazon Prime Day 2023 below; remember, you have to be a Prime Member to access these deals, so sign up now, or get a six-month free trial if you qualify for Prime Student or 30-day free trial if you qualify for Prime Access. Then, be sure to pursue the Consequence Shop for site-wide sales up to 25% off.

    Consequence Shop’s Summer Blowout SaleSummer Blowout Sale2 1200x675 consequence shop

    It’s the summertime, which means it’s the perfect season to rest, relax, and enjoy life to the fullest. Consequence Shop is here to help you do exactly that. For a limited time, select premium CBD and Delta-8 products are up to 25% off, including Good Times Tincture, Good Times Roll-on Balm, CBD and Delta-8 Oils, and the new Good Times Flower Jar. From GWAR’s Bud of the Gods to Flower Lab, you’re bound to find something that’ll help make the summer even sweeter.

    Then, be sure you’re strutting in style with Consequence’s apparel. Select collections – like Protect Live Music and The Opus – are 25% off sitewide. You can also pick up items like a GWAR Bud of the Gods Bandana, GWAR Bud of the Gods Fanny Pack, and a Heavy Consequence Hat for up to 25% off as well. They’re undeniably sweat-worthy deals.

    And finally, nothing is as lame as a bare wall. So, make sure your walls are as good looking as you are with a specialty print memorializing an iconic moment in rock history. From Bruce Springsteen to David Bowie, DEVO to Guns N’ Roses, these prints have the power to instantly elevate the cool-factor of any room. Check them out and pick one up for 15% off at the Consequence Shop.

