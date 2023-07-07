Prince’s estate has cracked open the Paisley Park vault to release a pair of singles: “All a Share Together Now” and “7 (E Flat Version).” Stream them below.

The tracks arrive on streaming services as part of an ongoing vault series after being previewed at Paisley Park Celebration last month. “All a Share Together Now” was originally recorded in 2006 and has never been officially released, while “7 (E Flat Version)” is a remix of the third single from Prince and the New Power Generation’s 1992 album, Love Symbol.

Back in July 2021, the three youngest of Prince’s six half-siblings sold their inheritance in the estate to independent music publisher and talent management company Primary Wave. Last year, a Minnesota judge finalized that Prince’s assets would be split between the other three siblings and their families, their advisers, and Primary Wave.

Prince’s shelved 2010 album, Welcome 2 America, was unearthed in 2021. Meanwhile, Jack White’s Third Man Records acquired the rights to Prince’s previously unreleased 1986 album Camille last year, but hasn’t put it out yet.

“All a Share Together Now” and “7 (E Flat Version)” won’t be the only Prince songs unearthed this summer; a press release teases more music from the vault will be released in August.