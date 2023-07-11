Menu
Puddle of Mudd Announce New Album Ubiquitous, Unveil Single “My Baby”: Stream

Wes Scantlin and company's new LP arrives on September 8th

Puddle of Mudd new album 2023
Puddle of Mudd, via Chellelea Photography
July 11, 2023 | 12:08pm ET

    Puddle of Mudd will return with a new album titled Ubiquitous on September 8th. In advance of the LP, the band has unveiled the single “My Baby.”

    In recent years, frontman Wes Scantlin has made more headlines for his legal troubles and onstage meltdowns than his music, but Puddle of Mudd keep chugging along. Ubiquitous will serve as the follow-up to 2019’s Welcome to Galvania, which had marked the band’s first album in 10 years.

    In a brief statement, Scantlin said, “Fans can expect another really catchy, hooky record from Puddle of Mudd!”

    The single “My Baby” is indeed hooky, with a clear Nirvana influence in the verses. Scantlin infamously delivered a woeful cover of Nirvana’s “About a Girl” a few years ago, later admitting that the performance “looked and sounded like total shit.”

    Puddle of Mudd have a smattering of US shows coming up throughout the next few months. Tickets are available here.

    Listen to “My Baby” and see the album artwork and tracklist for Ubiquitous below.

    Ubiquitous Artwork:

    Puddle of Mudd Ubiquitous

    Ubiquitous Tracklist:
    01. My Baby
    02. Dance with Me
    03. Cash & Cobain
    04. Butterface
    05. Candy
    06. Running Out of Time
    07. Man in the Mirror
    08. U Wrekd Me
    09. Complication
    10. California
    11. Poke Out My Eyes

