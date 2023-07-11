Puddle of Mudd will return with a new album titled Ubiquitous on September 8th. In advance of the LP, the band has unveiled the single “My Baby.”
In recent years, frontman Wes Scantlin has made more headlines for his legal troubles and onstage meltdowns than his music, but Puddle of Mudd keep chugging along. Ubiquitous will serve as the follow-up to 2019’s Welcome to Galvania, which had marked the band’s first album in 10 years.
In a brief statement, Scantlin said, “Fans can expect another really catchy, hooky record from Puddle of Mudd!”
The single “My Baby” is indeed hooky, with a clear Nirvana influence in the verses. Scantlin infamously delivered a woeful cover of Nirvana’s “About a Girl” a few years ago, later admitting that the performance “looked and sounded like total shit.”
Puddle of Mudd have a smattering of US shows coming up throughout the next few months. Tickets are available here.
Listen to “My Baby” and see the album artwork and tracklist for Ubiquitous below.
Ubiquitous Artwork:
Ubiquitous Tracklist:
01. My Baby
02. Dance with Me
03. Cash & Cobain
04. Butterface
05. Candy
06. Running Out of Time
07. Man in the Mirror
08. U Wrekd Me
09. Complication
10. California
11. Poke Out My Eyes