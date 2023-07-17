Pulp Debut Unreleased Song “Hymn of the North” at Hometown Show: Watch

Pulp stopped in their hometown of Sheffield for a pair of shows on their reunion tour over the weekend. To make the second night even more special, they closed out the set by debuting an unreleased song called “Hymn of the North.”

“I can promise you that no one has ever heard this song except for us on this stage,” vocalist Jarvis Cocker said to the crowd while introducing the performance. “Actually that is a lie. It’s a song — a kind of version of it was featured in a play by a guy called Simon Stephens. And it’s called ‘Hymn of the North.’ So we are in the North, so we thought you should hear it first, OK.”

Cocker continued by sharing that the band had “some lively discussions” about whether they should play the song live. “There’s a lot that could go wrong with it — I’m playing the piano, for a start,” he said. “But [keyboardist] Candida [Doyle]’s going to help get fingers right.”

Watch fan-shot footage of Pulp debuting the ballad at Utilita Arena in Sheffield on July 15th below.

During the concert, Pulp also ran through a mix of fan favorites and deep cuts. They were joined by former member Richard Hawley — who had served as the opening act — on “Sunrise” and their signature song “Common People.” See the full setlist below.

This weekend, Pulp will play Suffolk’s Latitude Festival ahead of a pair of London shows. This November, they’ll make an appearance at the 2023 installment of Corona Capital in Mexico City. Grab your tickets here.

Pulp Setlist:

I Spy

Disco 2000

Mis-Shapes

Something Changed

Pink Glove

Weeds

Weeds II (The Origin of the Species)

F.E.E.L.I.N.G.C.A.L.L.E.D.L.O.V.E.

Sorted for E’s & Wizz

This Is Hardcore

Do You Remember the First Time?

Babies

Sunrise (with Richard Hawley)

Encore:

Like a Friend

Underwear

Common People (with Richard Hawley)

Encore 2:

After You

Razzmatazz

Glory Days

Hymn of the North (Live debut)