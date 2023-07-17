Menu
Pulp Debut Unreleased Song “Hymn of the North” at Hometown Show: Watch

With Jarvis Cocker on piano

pulp hymn of the north unreleased song sheffield uk show
Jarvis Cocker of Pulp, photo via YouTube
July 17, 2023 | 4:01pm ET

    Pulp stopped in their hometown of Sheffield for a pair of shows on their reunion tour over the weekend. To make the second night even more special, they closed out the set by debuting an unreleased song called “Hymn of the North.”

    “I can promise you that no one has ever heard this song except for us on this stage,” vocalist Jarvis Cocker said to the crowd while introducing the performance. “Actually that is a lie. It’s a song — a kind of version of it was featured in a play by a guy called Simon Stephens. And it’s called ‘Hymn of the North.’ So we are in the North, so we thought you should hear it first, OK.”

    Cocker continued by sharing that the band had “some lively discussions” about whether they should play the song live. “There’s a lot that could go wrong with it — I’m playing the piano, for a start,” he said. “But [keyboardist] Candida [Doyle]’s going to help get fingers right.”

    Watch fan-shot footage of Pulp debuting the ballad at Utilita Arena in Sheffield on July 15th below.

    During the concert, Pulp also ran through a mix of fan favorites and deep cuts. They were joined by former member Richard Hawley — who had served as the opening act — on “Sunrise” and their signature song “Common People.” See the full setlist below.

    This weekend, Pulp will play Suffolk’s Latitude Festival ahead of a pair of London shows. This November, they’ll make an appearance at the 2023 installment of Corona Capital in Mexico City. Grab your tickets here.

    Pulp Setlist:

    I Spy
    Disco 2000
    Mis-Shapes
    Something Changed
    Pink Glove
    Weeds
    Weeds II (The Origin of the Species)
    F.E.E.L.I.N.G.C.A.L.L.E.D.L.O.V.E.
    Sorted for E’s & Wizz
    This Is Hardcore
    Do You Remember the First Time?
    Babies
    Sunrise (with Richard Hawley)

    Encore:
    Like a Friend
    Underwear
    Common People (with Richard Hawley)

    Encore 2:
    After You
    Razzmatazz
    Glory Days
    Hymn of the North (Live debut)

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Pulp Debut Unreleased Song "Hymn of the North" at Hometown Show: Watch

