Randy Blythe Loses His Dreadlocks as Lamb of God Kick Off Summer Tour: Video + Setlist

Lamb of God kicked off their summer tour itinerary in style, with Randy Blythe sporting a new look. The metal frontman cut off his longtime dreadlocks, showing off a new buzz cut at the band’s Wednesday night (July 12th) gig at the Festival D’été De Québec festival in Quebec City, Canada.

The veteran metal act’s first show of the summer featured a 15-song setlist offering a mix of songs from eight albums, including two each from their two most recent LPs: 2022’s Omens and 2020’s self-titled effort. The concert closed with two Ashes of the Wake classics: “Laid to Rest” and “Redneck.”

As Blabbermouth points out, Blythe once told Ketagalan Media that his dreadlocks formed when he “just stopped combing” his hair around 2014. He was once asked by Metal Hammer how much money he’d have to be paid to shave his dreads off, to which he responded, “I don’t do stupid things for money. The difference between me and people who do stupid shit for money is that I have enough money, but even when I didn’t, I wouldn’t do something I don’t want to do for money.”

Advertisement

Blythe will be sporting his clean cut as Lamb of God support Pantera on a North American tour, as well as play their own headlining shows during off dates. Tickets are available here.

Check out video footage from Lamb of God’s show in Quebec City below, followed by the setlist and Heavy Consequence‘s 2022 video interview with Randy Blythe.

Setlist:

Memento Mori

Ruin

Walk With Me in Hell

Resurrection Man

Ditch

Now You’ve Got Something to Die For

Contractor

Omerta

Set to Fail

Omens

11th Hour

Desolation

512

Encore:

Laid to Rest

Redneck