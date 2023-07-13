Menu
Randy Blythe Loses His Dreadlocks as Lamb of God Kick Off Summer Tour: Video + Setlist

The metal frontman sported a buzz cut during the band's first show of the summer

Randy Blythe cuts dreads Lamb of God kickoff tour
Randy Blythe in Quebec City (via YouTube) and Randy Blythe in 2022 (photo by Raymond Ahner)
July 13, 2023 | 5:25pm ET

    Lamb of God kicked off their summer tour itinerary in style, with Randy Blythe sporting a new look. The metal frontman cut off his longtime dreadlocks, showing off a new buzz cut at the band’s Wednesday night (July 12th) gig at the Festival D’été De Québec festival in Quebec City, Canada.

    The veteran metal act’s first show of the summer featured a 15-song setlist offering a mix of songs from eight albums, including two each from their two most recent LPs: 2022’s Omens and 2020’s self-titled effort. The concert closed with two Ashes of the Wake classics: “Laid to Rest” and “Redneck.”

    As Blabbermouth points out, Blythe once told Ketagalan Media that his dreadlocks formed when he “just stopped combing” his hair around 2014. He was once asked by Metal Hammer how much money he’d have to be paid to shave his dreads off, to which he responded, “I don’t do stupid things for money. The difference between me and people who do stupid shit for money is that I have enough money, but even when I didn’t, I wouldn’t do something I don’t want to do for money.”

    Blythe will be sporting his clean cut as Lamb of God support Pantera on a North American tour, as well as play their own headlining shows during off dates. Tickets are available here.

    Randy Blythe reunites with security guard Rachel
    Lamb of God’s Randy Blythe Reunites with Security Guard from Viral Video

    Check out video footage from Lamb of God’s show in Quebec City below, followed by the setlist and Heavy Consequence‘s 2022 video interview with Randy Blythe.

    Setlist:
    Memento Mori
    Ruin
    Walk With Me in Hell
    Resurrection Man
    Ditch
    Now You’ve Got Something to Die For
    Contractor
    Omerta
    Set to Fail
    Omens
    11th Hour
    Desolation
    512
    Encore:
    Laid to Rest
    Redneck

