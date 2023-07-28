Randy Meisner, Founding Eagles Bassist and “Take It to the Limit” Singer, Dead at 77

Randy Meisner, the founding bassist for The Eagles and the vocalist on their hit song “Take It to the Limit,” is dead at 77 years old.

Confirmation of Meisner’s passing came on Thursday in the form of a post made to the blog on The Eagles’ website. According to the statement, Meisner died on the evening of Wednesday, July 26th, due to complications from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary disease (COPD).

“Randy was an integral part of The Eagles and instrumental in the early success of the band,” the statement read. “His vocal range was astonishing, as is evident on his signature ballad, ‘Take It to the Limit.’”

Born Randall Herman Meisner in Scottsbluff, Nebraska on March 8th, 1946, Meisner began playing guitar after he saw Elvis Presley on the Ed Sullivan Show in the late ‘50s. By the time he was in high school, he had picked up the bass guitar and was developing his chops by listening to Motown records. From 1961 to 1965, he played in a band called The Dynamics, who were signed to the Amarillo, Texas, based record label, Sully Records.

Then in 1966, Meisner moved to California, where he joined a band called The Poor along with Allen Kemp and Pat Shanahan, who would both go on to be members of the New Riders of the Purple Sage. In 1967 they landed a spot opening for The Jimi Hendrix Experience during a two week residency at Salvation Club in New York City, but by 1968, the band had broken up.

Later that year, Meisner auditioned for Poco, a band featuring Richie Furay and Jim Messina from the recently-disbanded Buffalo Springfield. He was accepted and recorded bass and backing vocals for the band’s first album, but then departed from the group during the post-production process. His image was removed from the album sleeve and his lead vocals were replaced, though his bass and backing vocals remained.

Meisner supported himself as a session player, performing in Rick Nelson’s Stone Canyon Band and appearing on tracks for artists like James Taylor and Waylon Jennings. Then, in 1971, he accepted a gig playing bass for a then-rising Linda Ronstadt, joining her backing band along with Don Henley, Glenn Frey, and Bernie Leadon.

A few months later, the four musicians in Ronstadt’s backing band struck off on their own, forming The Eagles. They signed a deal with David Geffen’s Asylum Records, and in June 1972, their self-titled debut album came out. Featuring tracks like “Take It Easy,” “Witchy Woman,” and “Peaceful Easy Feeling,” the record was a minor hit in the early ‘70s, peaking at No. 22 on the Billboard 200. Nowadays, it’s considered one of the greatest albums in rock ‘n’ roll history, and has been certified Platinum.