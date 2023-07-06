Menu
Red, White & Royal Blue Trailer Sees America’s First Son and Prince of Wales Fall in Love: Watch

An adaptation of Casey McQuiston's best-selling gay romance novel

Red, White, & Royal Blue
Red, White, & Royal Blue (Prime Video)
July 6, 2023 | 1:59pm ET

    Prime Video has unveiled the trailer for Red, White & Royal Blue, its upcoming film adaptation of Casey McQuiston’s best-selling royally gay romance novel of the same name.

    The film, which stars Taylor Zakhar Perez, as Alex Claremont-Diaz, the son of  the President of the United States, and Nicholas Galitzine, Britan’s Prince Henry, premieres globally on August 11th.

    Rounding out the film’s cast are Uma Thurman (as the president), Clifton Collins Jr., Sarah Shahi, Rachel Hilson, Stephen Fry, Ellie Bamber, Thomas Flynn, Malcolm Atobrah, Akshay Khanna, Sharon D Clarke, Aneesh Sheth, and Juan Castano. Playwrite Matthew López (The Inheritance) co-wrote and directed the film.

    The R-rated rom com images a scenario in which America’s First Son and the Prince of Wales fall for one another. Watch the trailer below.

