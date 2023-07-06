Reservation Dogs Begin Their Farewell with Season 3 Trailer: Watch

Last week brought the news that Season 3 of Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi’s teen dramedy Reservation Dogs will be the show’s last but in the meantime, we can look forward to the final installment with a new trailer. Watch it below.

At the end of last season, the titular friends found themselves stranded in California after regrouping and finally making the trip. After making their way back to the reservation, each of the Rez Dogs has decisions to make about their future.

While Elora (Devery Jacobs) contemplates attending college and Willie Jack (Paulina Alexis) “grows more invested in healing her community,” the boys are as stagnant as ever: Bear (D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai) encounters a conspiracy theorist named “Maximus” (Graham Greene) and Cheese (Lane Factor) continues to live with the grandmother who’s not actually his grandmother.

A press release promises we’ll also learn more about tribal cop “Big” (Zahn McClarnon); cannabis-loving “Brownie” (Gary Farmer); physics-obsessed “Bucky” (Wes Studi); the enigmatic “Deer Lady” (Kaniehtiio Horn); Bear’s mom “Rita” (Sarah Podemski) and her cousin “Teenie” (Tamara Podemski); Willie Jack’s dad “Leon” (Jon Proudstar); Daniel’s mom “Hokti” (Lily Gladstone); medicine man “Old Man Fixico” (Richard Ray Whitman); junkyard prophet “Kenny Boy” (Kirk Fox); gum-smacking “Bev” (Jana Schmieding); and ride-less rap duo “Mose” (Lil Mike) and “Mekko” (FunnyBone).

Reservation Dogs Season 3 premieres on Hulu with back-to-back episodes dropping on August 2nd. In the meantime, you can read our reviews of Season 1 and Season 2 while catching up on past episodes.