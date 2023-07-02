Rick Froberg, Frontman of Hot Snakes and Drive Like Jehu, Dead at 55

Rick Froberg, vocalist and guitarist of Hot Snakes, Drive Like Jehu, and Obits, has died at the age of 55.

John Reis, Froberg’s longtime collaborator in Hot Snakes and Drive Like Jehu, confirmed his passing in a post to Instagram on Saturday. “Rick passed away suddenly last night [June 30th] from natural causes. His art made life better. The only thing he loved more than art and rock n roll was his friends. He will forever be remembered for his creativity, vision and his ability to bring beauty into this world. I love you, Rick. I will miss you for the rest of my life.”

Froberg and Reis first linked up in the post-hardcore band Pitchfork in the late 1980s. They then formed the emo rock group Drive Like Jehu and released their major label debut, Yank Crime, through Interscope Records in 1994.

In the mid-1990s, Reis temporarily shelved Drive Like Jehu in order to concentrate on his other band, Rocket from the Crypt. By the end of the decade, Reis formed his own record label, Swami Records, and reunited with Froberg to form a new post-hardcore band called Hot Snakes. Between 2000 and 2004, Hot Snakes released three albums, including Suicide Violence and Audit in Progress. Following a hiatus, the group reunited for a fourth album, Jericho Sirens, in 2018.

In 2006, Froberg formed the band Obits. They released three albums between 2009 and 2013.

In 2014, Froberg and Reis reformed Drive Like Jehu for a series of live performances, including an appearance at Coachella in 2015.

Froberg was also a talented visual artist who created artwork for his bands as well as for Rocket from the Crypt and Swami Records.