Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Robert De Niro’s Grandson Leandro De Niro Rodriguez Dead at 19

He had a brief supporting role in the 2018 A Star Is Born.

Advertisement
Leandro De Niro Rodriguez dead obituary robert de niro drena news actor death rip
Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, photo via Instagram
Follow
July 3, 2023 | 11:17am ET

    Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, one of Robert De Niro’s grandchildren, has died. He was 19.

    Rodriguez was the son of De Niro’s daughter, Drena De Niro, who announced her son’s passing in an Instagram post ate Sunday night: “My beautiful sweet angel,” she wrote. “I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly. You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life. I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you. I don’t know how to live without you but I’ll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama. You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you . I’m so sorry my baby. I’m so sorry. Rest in peace and eternal paradise my darling boy.”

    A cause of death has not been publicly confirmed.

    Rodriguez and Drena De Niro played mother-son duo Paulette and Leo Stone in the 2018 adaptation of A Star Is Born. They also appeared together in The Collection (2005) and Cabaret Maxime.

    As for Robert De Niro, he recently welcomed his seventh child.

More on this topic

Latest Stories

daniel kaluuya barney movie a24 mattel executive quote

Daniel Kaluuya's Barney Described as "A24-Type" Film Like Charlie Kaufman's and Spike Jonze's Work

July 3, 2023

Alan Arkin Best Roles

Alan Arkin's Best Roles

June 30, 2023

Indiana Jones Hat Explained

The History of Indiana Jones' Hat... Explained In 90 Seconds or Less

June 30, 2023

Alan Arkin

Alan Arkin, Academy Award-Winning Actor, Dead at 89

June 30, 2023

Jonathan Majors

Jonathan Majors' Pattern of Alleged Physical and Emotional Abuse Detailed By More Than 20 People

June 29, 2023

dune part two trailer timothee chalamet sci fi watch

Timothée Chalamet Is on a Quest for Vengeance in Dune: Part Two Trailer: Watch

June 29, 2023

Wes Anderson TikTok

Wes Anderson Doesn’t Care About Your Wes Anderson-Themed TikToks

June 28, 2023

guillermo del toro ai comments natural stupidity

Guillermo del Toro Isn't Afraid of AI, But Fears "Natural Stupidity"

June 28, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Robert De Niro's Grandson Leandro De Niro Rodriguez Dead at 19

Menu Shop Search Newsletter