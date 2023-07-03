Robert De Niro’s Grandson Leandro De Niro Rodriguez Dead at 19

Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, one of Robert De Niro’s grandchildren, has died. He was 19.

Rodriguez was the son of De Niro’s daughter, Drena De Niro, who announced her son’s passing in an Instagram post ate Sunday night: “My beautiful sweet angel,” she wrote. “I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly. You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life. I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you. I don’t know how to live without you but I’ll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama. You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you . I’m so sorry my baby. I’m so sorry. Rest in peace and eternal paradise my darling boy.”

A cause of death has not been publicly confirmed.

Rodriguez and Drena De Niro played mother-son duo Paulette and Leo Stone in the 2018 adaptation of A Star Is Born. They also appeared together in The Collection (2005) and Cabaret Maxime.

As for Robert De Niro, he recently welcomed his seventh child.