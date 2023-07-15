Menu
Ron Perlman Warns Hollywood Executives: “Be Careful Motherf*cker”

The Hellboy actor's comments came in response to a Hollywood executive who said studios wouldn't negotiate until actors began "losing their houses"

Ron Perlman
Ron Perlman, photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images
July 14, 2023 | 10:45pm ET

    Hellboy actor Ron Perlman issued a stern warning to Hollywood executives amid the SAG-AFTRA strike: “There’s a lot of ways to lose your house. Some of it is financial, some of it is karma… be careful motherfucker, be really careful.”

    Perlman’s comments came in response to an unnamed executive quoted in a recent Deadline article. Discussing the studios’ negotiating strategy, the executive reportedly said, “The endgame is to allow things to drag on until union members start losing their apartments and losing their houses.”

    “We know who said that, and where he fucking lives,” Perlman said during an Instagram livestream on Friday. “You wish that on people… you wish that on people while you make $27 million dollars a year for creating nothing? Be careful motherfucker, be really careful, because that’s the kind of shit that stirs shit up.”

    After Perlman’s comments were viral, the actor clarified that he was not advocating for violence. “I got quite heated because I was talking about a quote from one of the executives on the other side of the negotiations. So as you can imagine my reaction to someone wishing that kind of harm in the very same industry that they call their own would engender a response. I want to make something very clear: I don’t wish anybody any harm. I hope the asshole that made that comment also doesn’t wish anyone any harm.”

    “But let’s maintain a degree of humanity,” Perlman continued, “it can’t all be about your fucking Porsche and fucking stock prices. There’s got to be dignity if we’re going to hold the mirror up and reflect the human experience… All you’re doing is fucking killing what’s beautiful in this country by putting a price on everything. This strike is about human dignity.”

     

