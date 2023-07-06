Menu
Carly Rae Jepsen Teases New Album The Loveliest Time with Production from Rostam

"Get ready to dance"

rostam carly rae jepsen the loveliest time
Carly Rae Jepsen (photo by Jasmine Safaeian) and Rostam (photo by Olivia Bee)
July 5, 2023 | 10:28pm ET

    Carly Rae Jepsen has teased The Loveliest Time, the follow-up to her 2022 album The Loneliest Timeand just like its predecessor, it features production from Rostam Batmanglij.

    Rostam confirmed his involvement on Twitter, quoting a clip of Jepsen — who said The Loveliest Time came from her fantasies of life post-COVID while locked down during the pandemic — and adding, “the two we did for The Loveliest Time have BPMs — get ready to dance.”

    Now, if you want to get technical, all songs have BPMs (or beats per minute). But it’s likely the artist and producer was tipping fans off to songs with a particularly fast BPM, since he mentioned dancing.

    Rostam previously co-wrote and produced Jepsen’s The Loneliest Time cuts “Western Wind” and “Go Find Yourself or Whatever.” Since then, he’s teamed with Samia for the song “Mad at Me,” while his last solo album was 2021’s Changephobia

    As you await The Loveliest Time (no release date yet), revisit our 2022 interview with Jepsen and listen to her first 2023 single, “Shy Boy.”

