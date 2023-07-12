Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

RUSH’s Alex Lifeson and Epiphone Unveil Les Paul Custom Axcess Signature Model Guitar

The axe comes in a Ruby finish and retails for $1,299

Advertisement
alex lifeson epiphone signature model
Alex Lifeson, courtesy of Epiphone
July 12, 2023 | 10:29am ET

    RUSH guitarist Alex Lifeson has teamed up with Epiphone for the new Les Paul Custom Axcess signature model.

    The guitar comes in a Ruby finish and in both left-handed and right-handed configurations. Appointments includes an Epiphone Ceramic Pro neck and Pro Bucker 3 bridge pickups with push/pull coil splitting on the volume controls, along with a Floyd Rose 1000 Series tremolo.

    “This is a stunning guitar, it’s beautiful and it sounds great to play,” commented Lifeson in a press release. “You have got to plug it in and play it, it sounds great. You can create a lot of different tones and sounds, and a player at any level can make use of this guitar.”

    Related Video

    On the act of playing guitar in general, Lifeson added: “Playing guitar takes you to that place in your heart and your soul to express yourself creatively and to just have fun, it is just fun to play, it always has been and always will be.”

    Advertisement

    The Les Paul Custom Axcess retails for $1,299 and comes with a hardshell case. It’s currently available for purchase via Epiphone’s online store and through authorized retailers.

    Below you can see product images of the guitar and stream a video of Lifeson introducing the new signature model.

    alex lifeson les paul

    alex lifeson les paul 2

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

gibson richie faulkner flying v custom

Judas Priest's Richie Faulkner Unveils New Gibson Signature Model Flying V Custom Guitar

June 27, 2023

Kevin Shields Fender Blender Pedal

Fender and My Bloody Valentine's Kevin Shields Unveil Signature Guitar Fuzz Pedal

June 13, 2023

megadeth dave mustaine kramer vanguard

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Unveils Kramer Vanguard Signature Model Electric Guitar

May 31, 2023

john 5 telecaster

John 5 and Fender Team Up for "Ghost" Telecaster Signature Model Guitar

May 23, 2023

cobain smashed stratocaster auction

Kurt Cobain's Smashed Fender Stratocaster Guitar Sells for 10 Times Estimate at Auction

May 22, 2023

kirk hammett les paul greeny

Metallica's Kirk Hammett and Gibson Announce "Greeny" 1959 Les Paul Standard Signature Guitar

March 28, 2023

billie joe armstrong les paul junior signature model

Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong and Gibson Unveil Les Paul Junior Signature Model Guitar

March 21, 2023

2022 gift guide

2022 Holiday Gift Guide: Essentials for Music and Pop Culture Fans

November 23, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

RUSH's Alex Lifeson and Epiphone Unveil Les Paul Custom Axcess Signature Model Guitar

Menu Shop Search Newsletter