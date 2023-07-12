RUSH’s Alex Lifeson and Epiphone Unveil Les Paul Custom Axcess Signature Model Guitar

RUSH guitarist Alex Lifeson has teamed up with Epiphone for the new Les Paul Custom Axcess signature model.

The guitar comes in a Ruby finish and in both left-handed and right-handed configurations. Appointments includes an Epiphone Ceramic Pro neck and Pro Bucker 3 bridge pickups with push/pull coil splitting on the volume controls, along with a Floyd Rose 1000 Series tremolo.

“This is a stunning guitar, it’s beautiful and it sounds great to play,” commented Lifeson in a press release. “You have got to plug it in and play it, it sounds great. You can create a lot of different tones and sounds, and a player at any level can make use of this guitar.”

Related Video

On the act of playing guitar in general, Lifeson added: “Playing guitar takes you to that place in your heart and your soul to express yourself creatively and to just have fun, it is just fun to play, it always has been and always will be.”

The Les Paul Custom Axcess retails for $1,299 and comes with a hardshell case. It’s currently available for purchase via Epiphone’s online store and through authorized retailers.

Below you can see product images of the guitar and stream a video of Lifeson introducing the new signature model.