Ryan Gosling Covers Matchbox Twenty’s “Push” for Barbie Soundtrack: Stream

Bringing some Kenergy to the 1996 hit

Barbie (Warner Bros.)
July 22, 2023 | 1:54pm ET

    As if Ryan Gosling’s himbo portrayal of Ken, commitment to the bit in interviews, and emotional ballad “I’m Just Ken” weren’t enough, the actor has now given Barbie fans another gift: he’s covered Matchbox Twenty’s “Push.”

    The song appears in a deluxe version of the film soundtrack called the Best Weekend Ever Edition, which also features Brandi and Catherine Carlile’s rendition of Indigo Girls’ “Close to Fine.” While that track served as a sort of travel theme song for Barbie, “Push” provides a similar soundtrack for the Kens of the world.

    In the film, “Push” first appears when Gosling’s Ken offers to “play the guitar at” Barbie, a nod to men’s inexplicable desire to serenade women against their will. Soon after, all of the Kens in Barbie Land sing the song to their own Barbies at the same time. The moment signifies a terrifying moment of consciousness for the male sidekicks, but Gosling’s ridiculous affectation of Rob Thomas’ voice makes it all worth it. Check out the cover below.

    Alongside two songs by Gosling, BARBIE: THE ALBUM features original tracks by Lizzo, Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, Tame Impala, HAIM, and more, as well as an Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj duet that sample’s Aqua’s iconic “Barbie Girl.”

