SAG-AFTRA Gives Go-Ahead to Paul Rudd and Jenna Ortega Film Amid Strike

The A24 film is one of 39 productions allowed to go on

Paul Rudd (photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images), SAG-AFTRA strike (photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images), and Jenna Ortega (photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/MG23/Getty Images)
July 19, 2023 | 1:06pm ET

    SAG-AFTRA has given approval to 39 independent productions to shoot despite their ongoing strike, including one film that will star Paul Rudd and Jenna Ortega.

    Variety reports that the movie in question, called Death of a Unicorn, is excluded from the strike because its production studio, A24, is not affiliated with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). The film is said to star Rudd and Ortega as a father and daughter who run over a unicorn on their way home. Filming is expected to begin soon in Hungary.

    Another A24 film that’s set to go on amid the strike is David Lowery’s Mother Mary, which we know will star Anne Hathaway and Michaela Coel and feature music from Jack Antonoff and Charli XCX.

    SAG-AFTRA announced their strike last week after the AMPTP declined to offer a new contract under fair terms, meaning actors are no longer permitted to work on TV or theatrical projects with any of the major studios. Additionally, they can’t participate in press or promotional events backing those projects.

    “Because the AMPTP remains unwilling to offer a fair deal on key issues essential to protecting the livelihoods of working actors and performers, SAG-AFTRA’s national board unanimously voted to issue a strike order against the studios and streaming,” Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator of SAG-AFTRA, said in a press conference.

    The list of projects that’ll go on despite the strike also includes The Rivals of Amziah King, starring Matthew McConaughey; Flight Risk, starring Mark Wahlberg and directed by Mel Gibson; Dust Bunny, starring Mads Mikkelsen and Sigourney Weaver; Bride Hard with Rebel Wilson; and The Chosen, a TV series about the life of Jesus. You can see the full list of rules here, and read our explainer of the whole shebang here.

    Ortega is also set to star in a sequel to Beetlejuice and a second season of Wednesdayalthough we might have to wait a bit longer for those than we originally thought. Rudd, however, most recently starred in a smaller-scale project: The new music video for Claud’s “A Good Thing.”

