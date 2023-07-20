Tobin Bell Returns as Jigsaw in First Look at Saw X

Lionsgate has announced it’s moving up the release date for Saw X and also shared a first look at the return of Tobin Bell as serial killer John “Jigsaw” Kramer. The sequel is now being released in theaters on September 29th, one month earlier than its previous date of October 27th.

Saw X takes place between the events of the first two movies and is essentially a critique of the healthcare industry. “A sick and desperate John travels to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure in hopes of a miracle cure for his cancer — only to discover the entire operation is a scam to defraud the most vulnerable,” reads the official logline. “Armed with a newfound purpose, the infamous serial killer returns to his work, turning the tables on the con artists in his signature visceral way through devious, deranged, and ingenious traps.”

See the first look photo of Bell as Kramer below.

The film is directed by Kevin Greutert from a screenplay penned by Peter Goldfinger and Josh Stolberg, with Mark Burg and Oren Koules as producers. The cast also features Renata Vaca, Paulette Hernandez, Joshua Okamoto, Octavio Hinojosa, Synnøve Macody Lund, Steven Brand, and Michael Beach.

Though Jigsaw was killed off in 2006’s Saw III, Bell has appeared in nearly all of the franchise’s films in live or flashback form. The one exception is 2021’s Spiral, which focused on a copycat killer.