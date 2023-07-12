Shania Twain Announces Come on Over 25th Anniversary Deluxe Reissue

Shania Twain has announced that a super deluxe 25th anniversary edition of her celebrated third album, Come on Over, will drop on August 25th via Mercury/UMe. The new reissue will feature a number of bonus tracks, including new mixes and live duets with Elton John, Chris Martin, Alison Krauss, and more. Check out the details below.

First released in November 1997, Come on Over has left an impressive mark 0n the landscape of pop culture. Not only is it the best-selling album by a solo female artist of all time — with over 40 million copies sold — but it also set the stage for Twain’s legendary ability to mix genres and styles. Featuring hits like “You’re Still the One,” “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” and “That Don’t Impress Me Much,” the album helped her prove that the mix of country music and mainstream pop was a winning combination.

Now, with the 25th anniversary edition, Twain hopes to honor the songs that helped shape her career. “With Come on Over, it was important for me to give what I thought was the best record of my life,” she said in a press statement. “That is why there’s so many songs on it. I thought, ‘Let’s just load this up in case there’s not another chance. Let’s not hold anything back.’ I thought this might be my only chance to really make an impact as a follow-up to the prior album, which was already certified Diamond. I knew I had more in me than one Diamond album.”

Continuing, Twain explained that the two versions of the album — a US mix with country-style arrangements and an international mix with drum machines and synthesizers — were meant to appeal to her vast listenership. “My audience was broader than the average country genre audience — they were coming from all over the world!” she wrote. “We had the luxury of producing multiple versions of the songs to fit each audience and I’m so happy to see all the versions packaged together for this reissue. This was an album that was really meant to bridge genres… [I wanted to] bring as many different people together as possible — so imagine how incredible it feels to still have a sense of bringing people together 25 years later? I’m at a great place in my life.”

Come on Over – 25th Anniversary Diamond Edition will be released in multiple formats, including 3xCD Super Deluxe, 3xLP Super Deluxe, 3xLP International Super Deluxe, 2xLP Deluxe, 2xCD Deluxe, and digital, which will have the same tracklisting as the 3xCD Super Deluxe. Pre-orders are ongoing. Check out the full tracklist below.

Meanwhile, Twain’s global “Queen of Me” tour is ongoing, and will run through November of this year. Check out the full list of dates and grab your tickets here.

Come on Over – 25th Anniversary Diamond Edition Artwork:

Come on Over – 25th Anniversary Diamond Edition Tracklist:

Disc 1: US Album

01. Man! I Feel Like a Woman!

02. I’m Holdin’ on to Love (to Save My Life)

03. Love Gets Me Every Time

04. Don’t Be Stupid (You Know I Love You)

05. From This Moment On (feat. Bryan White)

06. Come on Over

07. When

08. Whatever You Do! Don’t!

09. If You Wanna Touch Her, Ask!

10. You’re Still the One

11. Honey, I’m Home

12. That Don’t Impress Me Much

13. Black Eyes, Blue Tears

14. I Won’t Leave You Lonely

15. Rock this Country!

16. You’ve Got a Way

Disc 2: International Album

01. You’re Still the One

02. When

03. From This Moment On (feat. Bryan White)

04. Black Eyes, Blue Tears

05. I Won’t Leave You Lonely

06. I’m Holdin’ on to Love (to Save My Life)

07. Come on Over

08. You’ve Got a Way

09. Whatever You Do! Don’t!

10. Man! I Feel Like a Woman!

11. Love Gets Me Every Time

12. Don’t Be Stupid (You Know I Love You)

13. That Don’t Impress Me Much

14. Honey, I’m Home

15. If You Wanna Touch Her, Ask!

16. Rock this Country!

Disc 3: Bonus Tracks

01. You’re Still the One – Live From Las Vegas (feat. Chris Martin)

02. From This Moment On – From ‘Up! Close And Personal’ (feat. Alison Krauss & Union Station)

03. I’m Holdin’ on to Love (to Save My Life) – From ‘Up! Close And Personal’ (feat. Alison Krauss & Union Station)

04. You’re Still the One – Live From Miami (feat. Elton John)

05. From This Moment On – Live From Miami (feat. Backstreet Boys)

06. I’m Holdin’ on to Love (to Save My Life) / That Don’t Impress Me Much – Medley

07. You’re Still the One (Synchrologic Mix)

08. From This Moment On (Tempo Mix)

09. You’re Still the One (Frank Walker Remix)