Sinead O’Connor’s Advice to Her Kids for When She Died: “Call My Accountant” Before 911

"When the artists are dead, they're much more valuable than when they're alive"

sinead o'connor oconnor connor kids accountant advice pop rock music news quoteworthy interview
Sinead O’Connor, photo by Maja Smiejkowska
July 28, 2023 | 11:01am ET

    The death of Sinead O’Connor at 56 this week came as a surprise to most, but the legendary Irish pop star did forewarn her children about one thing in the event of her passing: Tell her accountant first.

    Back in 2021, O’Connor chatted with PEOPLE about her memoir Rememberings. It’s no secret that the “Nothing Compares 2 U” singer had complex feelings about the music business, but she wanted to ensure her kids didn’t feel the brunt of its financial complications.

    “See, when the artists are dead, they’re much more valuable than when they’re alive,” O’Connor said at the time. “Tupac has released way more albums since he died than he ever did alive, so it’s kind of gross what record companies do.”

    She went on: “That’s why I’ve always instructed my children since they were very small, ‘If your mother drops dead tomorrow, before you called 911, call my accountant and make sure the record companies don’t start releasing my records and not telling you where the money is.'”

    O’Connor was found dead in her London flat July 26th. Her family confirmed her death in a statement to RTE saying, “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.” A cause of death was not immediately clear, but it is not being treated as suspicious.

    See our list of 10 essential Sinead O’Connor tracks here.

Artists

