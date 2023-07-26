Sinead O’Connor Dead at 56

Singer Sinead O’Connor has died at the age of 56. She is perhaps best known for her breakout hit, “Nothing Compares 2 U,” which was written by Prince.

The Irish Times was the first to break the news of her passing. O’Connor’s family confirmed her death in a statement to RTE saying, “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.” A cause of death was not immediately clear as of publication.

O’Connor released her 1987 debut album, The Lion and the Cobra, when she was barely 20 years old. The second single, “Mandinka,” allowed her to cross over to the US, where she performed the song on Late Night with David Letterman, and she earned a subsequent Grammy nomination for Best Female Rock Vocal Performance.

Related Video

With her follow-up album, 1990’s I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got, O’Connor became a megastar thanks to her version of “Nothing Compares 2 U.” It became a worldwide hit, topping the chart in multiple countries including her native Ireland, the UK, and the United States.

Advertisement

The song’s haunting music video earned O’Connor the distinction of becoming the first female artist to win an MTV VMA for Video of the Year. Meanwhile, at the Grammys, O’Connor received four nominations — including Record of the Year — but withdrew her name from consideration.

In October 1992, O’Connor made an iconic appearance on Saturday Night Live during which she performed an a cappella version of Bob Marley’s “War.” As a protest against the Catholic Church and its long history of covering up child sex abuse, O’Connor held up a photo of Pope John Paul II to the camera and tore it into pieces. Nine years later, John Paul II would acknowledge the sexual abuse within the Church.

Though O’Connor was widely criticized for the incident, she didn’t express regret for her actions. “I am a protest singer,” she wrote in her memoir, Rememberings. “I just had stuff to get off my chest. I had no desire for fame.”

Advertisement

O’Connor also became an icon for her outspoken lyrics, mental health efforts, and varied activism.

In January 2022, O’Connor experienced the tragic loss of her son, Shane, who was found dead in Ireland at just 17 years old. In the days afterward, O’Connor was hospitalized following a series of concerning tweets.

Earlier this month, O’Connor shared on her Facebook page that she had moved back to London and was finishing an album planned for release next year. She also revealed plans to tour Australia and New Zealand in 2024, followed by Europe and the US in 2025.