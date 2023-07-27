Sinead O’Connor’s Death Not Considered Suspicious, Police Say

Sinead O’Connor was found dead at her London flat on Wednesday and her death is not being treated as suspicious, according to a statement released by Metropolitan Police.

O’Connor, 56, was found unresponsive shortly after 11:00 a.m. local time and was pronounced dead at the scene. A coroner will determine the exact cause of death, but it will be several weeks before a final report is released.

O’Connor’s family disclosed the news of her death in a statement released on Wednesday afternoon. “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

In light of O’Connor’s death, countless musicians and public figures have shared tributes honoring the Irish singer and her legacy. However, Morrissey says many of the tributes are “insulting” and “disingenuous.”

