Musicians and Fans React to Death of Sinead O’Connor

Garbage, Jason Isbell, Bethany Cosentino, and more shared tributes to the Irish singer

Sinead O’Connor, photo by Bryan Ledgard
July 26, 2023 | 3:24pm ET

    Following the news of Sinead O’Connor’s death at 56 on July 26th, fans and fellow musicians alike took to social media to share their admiration for the iconic Irish singer.

    “I am heartbroken,” reads a tweet from Garbage’s band account. “A true definition of the word icon,” wrote Best Coast bandleader Bethany Cosentino. Jason Isbell shared a screenshot of lyrics to O’Connor’s “This Is a Rebel Song,” captioned: “I hope there’s peace for Sinéad.”

    “A great Irish poet and singer left us today. She was beautiful, courageous and wore her heart on her sleeve. She was before her time,” wrote Irish poet Seamus Heaney. “Nothing will ever compare to Sinéad O’Connor. Rest easy Sinéad.”

    See more reactions to O’Connor’s death below.

