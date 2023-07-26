Musicians and Fans React to Death of Sinead O’Connor

Following the news of Sinead O’Connor’s death at 56 on July 26th, fans and fellow musicians alike took to social media to share their admiration for the iconic Irish singer.

“I am heartbroken,” reads a tweet from Garbage’s band account. “A true definition of the word icon,” wrote Best Coast bandleader Bethany Cosentino. Jason Isbell shared a screenshot of lyrics to O’Connor’s “This Is a Rebel Song,” captioned: “I hope there’s peace for Sinéad.”

"A great Irish poet and singer left us today. She was beautiful, courageous and wore her heart on her sleeve. She was before her time," wrote Irish poet Seamus Heaney. "Nothing will ever compare to Sinéad O'Connor. Rest easy Sinéad."

respect and love to sinead o'connor forever and ever. a true definition of the word icon. — Bethany Cosentino (@BethanyCoast) July 26, 2023

I hope there’s peace for Sinéad at last pic.twitter.com/9EpvfA3EVb — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) July 26, 2023

Respect to Sinead….. She stood for something… Unlike most people…. Rest Easy..🙏🏽 https://t.co/3nbO3w22zv — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) July 26, 2023

sinead o'connor was a brilliant artist, and a true punk. listen to her amazing records and remember how she spoke truth to power, and then do the same, in her name. https://t.co/VxSCS4H9lN — Stars (@youarestars) July 26, 2023

This is such a tragedy. What a loss. She was haunted all her life. What a talent. I remember my first Grammy show meeting this small shy Irish girl. #Sinead #RIPSinead Sinead O’Connor Dead at 56 – Rolling Stone https://t.co/DPTd1tNmZT Advertisement — Melissa Etheridge (@metheridge) July 26, 2023

A great Irish poet and singer left us today. She was beautiful, courageous and wore her heart on her sleeve. She was before her time. Nothing will ever compare to Sinéad O’Connor. Rest easy Sinéad. pic.twitter.com/wBpRjV2Eol — Seamus Heaney (@HeaneyDaily) July 26, 2023

Oh Sinead O’Connor, no, that’s a terrible loss. What a singer and what a brave brave woman. Heartbreaking news. — Tracey Thorn (@tracey_thorn) July 26, 2023

I hope Sinéad O’Connor finds the peace she’s been seeking. I’ll never forget watching her rip up a photograph of Pope on SNL in an act of protest against sex abuse in the Catholic Church and thinking, what a badass. Way ahead of her time and gone too soon. 💔 pic.twitter.com/27fOfkh6sX — Margo Price (@MissMargoPrice) July 26, 2023

I saw Sinéad live many times. First time when I was 12. With my sister, with my mom. My wife and I listened to her all the time. My son Henry listened to her & I think about him when I listen to her now. I was so sad when her son died. I love her she is my hero in art & honesty. — rob delaney (@robdelaney) July 26, 2023

The fiercest of her time. Sinead O'Connor.

Rest in Peace. pic.twitter.com/6sYcuQX3th — George Stroumboulopoulos 🐺 (@strombo) July 26, 2023

I just don't even want to talk about the loss of Sinéad. I love her music so much and she's meant so much to me. I don't feel like saying more than that right now. — Feeling Distant (@annkpowers) July 26, 2023