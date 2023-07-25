Menu
Skinny Puppy Announce Fall 2023 North American Leg of Final Tour

The industrial legends will hit cities they missed on their previous spring run

Skinny Puppy second leg farewell tour
Skinny Puppy, photo by Raymond Ahner
July 25, 2023 | 10:47am ET

    Skinny Puppy have announced a second leg of their North American farewell tour. The industrial legends will head back out on the road in November, hitting cities they didn’t get to on the first leg, which took place this past spring.

    The new run kicks off November 8th at the House of Blues in Dallas, and wraps up with a two-night stand December 4th and 5th at the Belasco in Los Angeles. The 10-date outing includes a November 24th show at the Commodore Ballroom in Vancouver, Canada, where Skinny Puppy formed in 1982.

    An artist pre-sale begins today (July 25th) at 9AM PT / noon ET using the code FCFINAL via Ticketmaster, while a Live Nation pre-sale starts one hour later at the same link using the code LEGEND. General sales launch on Friday (July 28th). Fans can also look for deals or get tickets to sold-out dates via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

    Prior to the start of the first leg, the band stated, “It’s been 8 long years since we’ve toured and there is no better way to end our run as a group than with a tour celebrating our 40th anniversary.”

    The new tour announcement comes on the heels of Consequence‘s Industrial Week, in which we celebrated the genre with multiple lists and features. Skinny Puppy landed a number of entries on both our 50 Best Industrial Albums and 50 Best Industrial Songs lists.

    See the full list of tour dates below, followed by a gallery of industrial bands in concert (including Skinny Puppy) from Heavy Consequence photographer Raymond Ahner. Pick up tickets to the upcoming shows here.

    Skinny Puppy 2023 Tour Dates:
    11/08 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
    11/11 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Roxian Theatre
    11/15 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
    11/18 – Edmonton, AB @ Midway Music Hall
    11/19 – Calgary, AB @ Grey Eagle Event Centre
    11/24 – Vancouver, BC @ The Commodore Ballroom
    11/28 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
    11/30 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
    12/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco
    12/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco

    Photo Gallery – Industrial Music Acts in Concert by Raymond Ahner (click to expand and scroll through):

    Skinny Puppy fall poster

