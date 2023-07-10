Menu
Slaughter Beach, Dog Announce New Album, Tour Dates

Listen to first single "Float Away"

slaughter beach dog new album crying laughing waving smiling north american tour
Slaughter Beach, Dog, photo via Instagram
July 10, 2023 | 11:00am ET

    Slaughter Beach, Dog have readied their next album, Crying, Laughing, Waving, Smiling. The LP arrives in full September 22nd via Lame-O Records, and along with the news, the band have announced a new run of North American tour dates and shared the record’s first single, “Float Away.”

    Since releasing 2020’s At the Moonbase, Slaughter Beach, Dog frontman Jake Ewald moved from his longtime home of Philadelphia to the Poconos Mountains. This move upstate inspired the artist to listen to folksy singer-songwriters like Neil Young, Randy Newman, and Tom Waits. You can hear their influence in “Float Away,” an upbeat ode to the Delaware River in which a content Ewald sings, “We’re never gonna make it back to New York now.”

    After wrapping up a UK tour this summer, Slaughter Beach, Dog will support Crying, Laughing, Waving, Smiling with a North American tour that extends into the new year. Bonny Doon opens the front half of the trek, while Sun June provide support on the latter. See the band’s full list of shows below, then grab tickets via Ticketmaster.

    Crying, Laughing, Waving, Smiling Artwork:

    Crying, Laughing, Waving, Smiling Artwork

    Crying, Laughing, Waving, Smiling Tracklist:
    01. Surfin’ New Jersey
    02. Strange Weather
    03. Float Away
    04. My Sister in Jesus Christ
    05. Summer Windows
    06. Bobcat Club
    07. Tommy
    08. Engine
    09. Henry
    10. Easter

    Slaughter Beach, Dog 2023-2024 Tour Dates:
    07/27 — Brattleboro, VT @ The Stone Church
    07/28 — Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Fest
    09/27 — Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy 2
    09/28 — Leeds, UK @ Leeds Irish Centre
    09/29 — Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2
    09/30 — London, UK @ Electric Brixton
    10/01 — Bristol, UK @ SWX
    11/01 — Bloomington, IN @ Buskirk-Chumley Theater
    11/02 — Columbus, OH @ The Bluestone  ^
    11/03 — Toronto, CA @ Axis Club ^
    11/04 — Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall ^
    11/05 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
    11/06 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave
    11/08 — Englewood, CO @ The Gothic ^
    11/09 — Lawrence, KS @ The Granada ^
    11/10 — St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall ^
    11/11 — Nashville, TN @ The Basement East ^
    11/12 — Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse ^
    11/14 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle ^
    11/15 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore ^
    11/16 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner ^
    11/17 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall ^
    11/18 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore ^
    01/04 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues #
    01/05 — San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger #
    01/06 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s #
    01/07 — Dallas, TX @ Tulips #
    01/09 — Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf #
    01/10 — Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole #
    01/11 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren #
    01/12 — San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park #
    01/13 — Los Angeles, CA @ Theatre at The Ace Hotel #
    01/14 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore #
    01/16 — Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst #
    01/17 — Sacramento, CA @ Crest Theatre #
    01/19 — Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall #
    01/20 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox #
    01/21 — Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre #

    ^ = w/ Bonny Doon
    # = w/ Sun June

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

