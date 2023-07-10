Slaughter Beach, Dog Announce New Album, Tour Dates

Slaughter Beach, Dog have readied their next album, Crying, Laughing, Waving, Smiling. The LP arrives in full September 22nd via Lame-O Records, and along with the news, the band have announced a new run of North American tour dates and shared the record’s first single, “Float Away.”

Since releasing 2020’s At the Moonbase, Slaughter Beach, Dog frontman Jake Ewald moved from his longtime home of Philadelphia to the Poconos Mountains. This move upstate inspired the artist to listen to folksy singer-songwriters like Neil Young, Randy Newman, and Tom Waits. You can hear their influence in “Float Away,” an upbeat ode to the Delaware River in which a content Ewald sings, “We’re never gonna make it back to New York now.”

After wrapping up a UK tour this summer, Slaughter Beach, Dog will support Crying, Laughing, Waving, Smiling with a North American tour that extends into the new year. Bonny Doon opens the front half of the trek, while Sun June provide support on the latter. See the band’s full list of shows below, then grab tickets via Ticketmaster.

Crying, Laughing, Waving, Smiling Artwork:

Crying, Laughing, Waving, Smiling Tracklist:

01. Surfin’ New Jersey

02. Strange Weather

03. Float Away

04. My Sister in Jesus Christ

05. Summer Windows

06. Bobcat Club

07. Tommy

08. Engine

09. Henry

10. Easter

Slaughter Beach, Dog 2023-2024 Tour Dates:

07/27 — Brattleboro, VT @ The Stone Church

07/28 — Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Fest

09/27 — Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy 2

09/28 — Leeds, UK @ Leeds Irish Centre

09/29 — Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2

09/30 — London, UK @ Electric Brixton

10/01 — Bristol, UK @ SWX

11/01 — Bloomington, IN @ Buskirk-Chumley Theater

11/02 — Columbus, OH @ The Bluestone ^

11/03 — Toronto, CA @ Axis Club ^

11/04 — Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall ^

11/05 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

11/06 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave

11/08 — Englewood, CO @ The Gothic ^

11/09 — Lawrence, KS @ The Granada ^

11/10 — St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall ^

11/11 — Nashville, TN @ The Basement East ^

11/12 — Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse ^

11/14 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle ^

11/15 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore ^

11/16 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner ^

11/17 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall ^

11/18 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore ^

01/04 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues #

01/05 — San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger #

01/06 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s #

01/07 — Dallas, TX @ Tulips #

01/09 — Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf #

01/10 — Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole #

01/11 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren #

01/12 — San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park #

01/13 — Los Angeles, CA @ Theatre at The Ace Hotel #

01/14 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore #

01/16 — Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst #

01/17 — Sacramento, CA @ Crest Theatre #

01/19 — Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall #

01/20 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox #

01/21 — Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre #

^ = w/ Bonny Doon

# = w/ Sun June