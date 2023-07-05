Corey Taylor: Slipknot Could Continue Even If “I Wanted to Retire”

Since forming in 1999, Slipknot have famously boasted a large lineup — almost always consisting of nine members. While there have been significant changes through the years, one member who seems irreplaceable is frontman Corey Taylor — or maybe not?

Bassist Paul Gray tragically died in 2010, while drummer Joey Jordison (who would later pass away in 2021) parted ways with the band in 2013. In recent years, percussionist Chris Fehn and keyboardist Craig Jones were let go from the masked metal act. Each time, Slipknot have found a replacement and persevered as a band.

In a new interview with Rock Antenne (watch below), Corey Taylor discussed the future of Slipknot and what it would look like if other longtime members, including himself, decided to step away.

Related Video

Speaking hypothetically, Taylor suggested that if he were to retire from Slipknot, he would gladly seek out his own replacement. Of course, such a scenario would only unfold if all the band’s remaining and current members were on board with continuing under the Slipknot banner.

Advertisement

“If they wanted to continue and I wanted to retire, I would help them find somebody, to be honest,” Taylor said. “This band has always been bigger than the sum of its own parts. And it was hard moving on without Paul. It was hard moving on when we had to part ways with Joey. It’s always been hard when the original nine ceases to be the original nine, but at the same time, the ones who are here are here because we love it, and we’ve always gotten something out of it.”

Taylor, 49, said he remains 100-percent invested in remaining the frontman of Slipknot, but thinks he may only have a half decade left of fully touring in that capacity, given the physical demands of the band’s live shows.

“As long as I can physically do it, and as long as there are people there to see it, man, I’ll continue to do it,’ the singer continued. “Now, if the quality starts to fail, then I’ll know it’s time to hand it in. And I’ve already thought about it — I’ve already thought about, maybe I’ve got another five years left of physically touring like this.”

Advertisement

That said, if he were to ever hang up his mask, the singer has already forged a parallel career with Stone Sour and his own solo work, which has picked up over the past few years.

“I’ve said it since day one — if I didn’t want to do Slipknot, I wouldn’t do it,” Taylor stated. “And I think I’ve proved that. The reason I stick around is because I want to do it. There’s still something in my heart and my soul that needs it. I don’t know if that’s good or bad. Obviously, psychotherapy will help me out with that shit. But at the same time, it’s… it’s once in a lifetime, man.”

One potential candidate to take over lead vocals in Slipknot someday in the future is Taylor’s look-alike son Griffin Taylor, who currently fronts the band Vended. The 20-year-old is quickly proving to have the chops and stage presence to take on the coveted position, if he ever got the call.

For now, Corey Taylor will be juggling his musical commitments in the coming months, as Slipknot have US festival dates on the books for July (Rock Fest and Inkcarceration) and September (Blue Ridge Rock Festival). He’s also heading out on a solo tour in support of his upcoming sophomore solo album CMF2. Get tickets to Slipknot’s shows here, and Taylor’s solo dates here.

Advertisement

The full interview with Corey Taylor can be seen below.