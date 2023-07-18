Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Slowdive Share Hazy New Single “skin in the game”: Stream

The latest preview of the band's upcoming album, everything is alive

Advertisement
Slowdive skin in the game new song single video stream watch everything is alive 2023 tour dates
Slowdive, photo by Ingrid Pop
July 18, 2023 | 9:07am ET

    Just under a month removed from the announcement of their new, forthcoming studio album, Slowdive have returned with another new single: a reflective, dreamy track entitled “skin in the game.” Watch the visualizer for the song below.

    Anchored by Neil Halstead’s forlorn vocals, “skin in the game” captures the hazy beauty and reflective soundscapes that Slowdive have been celebrated for purveying since they first debuted. This time around, the overlapping layers of acoustics and processed electric guitars blend effortlessly with Halstead’s vocals as he sings lyrics like “I won’t know and you won’t say it now/ ‘cos you don’t say and I will never ask.” Listen to the song below.

    Last month, Slowdive announced that their fifth studio album, everything is alive, will drop on September 1st via Dead Oceans. Alongside the announcement, they unveiled the LP’s first single, “kisses,” which was named Consequence’s Song of the Week.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Speaking about the new album and the changes in the band’s lives leading up to its creation, vocalist Rachel Goswell said that “there were some profound shifts for some of us personally.” Continuing, she explained that those shifts were reflected in the band’s music. “everything is alive is heavy with experience, but each note is poised, wise, and necessarily pitched to hope,” she said. “Its unique alchemy subtly embodies both sadness and gratitude, groundedness and uplift.”

    Slowdive are also currently on a world tour in support of everything is alive, which will run through the beginning of November. Check out the full list of dates, and grab your tickets here.

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

angel dust 2023 brand new soul

Angel Du$t Announce New Album and 2023 World Tour, Unveil Single "Space Jam": Stream

July 18, 2023

The Menzingers

The Menzingers Announce Tour with Cloud Nothings, Release New Song

July 18, 2023

in this moment new album godmode

In This Moment Announce New Album and US Tour with Ice Nine Kills, Share "The Purge": Stream

July 18, 2023

squirrel flower tomorrows fire new album tour dats

Squirrel Flower Announces New Album Tomorrow's Fire, Tour Dates

July 18, 2023

mj lenderman rudolph stream new single

Wednesday Guitarist MJ Lenderman Shares New Song "Rudolph": Stream

July 18, 2023

blackbird angels shut up stream

Tracii Guns' New Band Blackbird Angels Announce Debut Album, Share "Shut Up (You Know I Love You)": Stream

July 17, 2023

Explosions in the Sky

Explosions in the Sky Announce New Album, Share "Ten Billion People": Stream

July 17, 2023

Slash and Demi Lovato song

Demi Lovato Releases Rock Version of 'Sorry Not Sorry' Featuring Slash: Stream

July 14, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Slowdive Share Hazy New Single "skin in the game": Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter