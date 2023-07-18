Just under a month removed from the announcement of their new, forthcoming studio album, Slowdive have returned with another new single: a reflective, dreamy track entitled “skin in the game.” Watch the visualizer for the song below.

Anchored by Neil Halstead’s forlorn vocals, “skin in the game” captures the hazy beauty and reflective soundscapes that Slowdive have been celebrated for purveying since they first debuted. This time around, the overlapping layers of acoustics and processed electric guitars blend effortlessly with Halstead’s vocals as he sings lyrics like “I won’t know and you won’t say it now/ ‘cos you don’t say and I will never ask.” Listen to the song below.

Last month, Slowdive announced that their fifth studio album, everything is alive, will drop on September 1st via Dead Oceans. Alongside the announcement, they unveiled the LP’s first single, “kisses,” which was named Consequence’s Song of the Week.

Related Video

Speaking about the new album and the changes in the band’s lives leading up to its creation, vocalist Rachel Goswell said that “there were some profound shifts for some of us personally.” Continuing, she explained that those shifts were reflected in the band’s music. “everything is alive is heavy with experience, but each note is poised, wise, and necessarily pitched to hope,” she said. “Its unique alchemy subtly embodies both sadness and gratitude, groundedness and uplift.”

Slowdive are also currently on a world tour in support of everything is alive, which will run through the beginning of November. Check out the full list of dates, and grab your tickets here.