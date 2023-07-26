Snoop Dogg Cancels Doggystyle Anniversary Shows in Solidarity with WGA, SAG-AFTRA Strikes

Comrade Snoop Dogg has cancelled his upcoming performances at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl in solidarity with the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. The pair of concerts were announced in celebration of the 30th anniversary of his classic debut album Doggystyle.

“We regret to inform you that due to the ongoing strike and the uncertainty of when this will be over, we need to cancel the Hollywood Bowl show,” Snoop wrote on Instagram Tuesday. “We continue to stand in solidarity with all of our brothers and sisters in the WGA and SAG-AFTRA during this difficult time and remain hopeful that the AMPTP will come back to the negotiating table with a REAL proposal and we can all get back to work.”

The Doggystyle anniversary shows were originally slated for June 27th and 28th, but Snoop postponed them in solidarity with WGA writers strike. Now that SAG-AFTRA has joined the fight for fair contracts from the AMPTP, the Long Beach rapper appears to be going on something like a strike of his own.

But Snoop Dogg is an anomaly in this case. The Hollywood strikes don’t prohibit musicians from performing, and — as some Consequence staffers discussed in a recent roundtable discussion — there’s a multitude of reasons why a strike in the music world wouldn’t elicit the same effect. Still, a move of solidarity coming from someone with as much visibility as Snoop Dogg is a pretty cool move in its own right — let’s hope the AMPTP hears him. See his post announcing the cancellations below.

Snoop does still have some tour dates coming up, though, including shows with Wiz Khalifa as well as a star-studded event at Yankee Stadium celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip-hop; grab remaining tickets over at StubHub. The rapper also recently deferred his induction into the 2023 Songwriters Hall of Fame, citing “personal reasons.”