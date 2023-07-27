Soccer Mommy Covers Sheryl Crow’s “Soak Up the Sun”: Stream

Soccer Mommy has long been a student of Sheryl Crow’s bubblegum pop, so it was only a matter of time that she’d cover the songwriter’s 2002 hit “Soak Up the Sun.”

Upon re-listen, it becomes clear how “Soak Up the Sun” inspired, say, “Bones,” from Soccer Mommy’s 2022 album Sometimes, Forever. Quirky guitar flourishes embellish Crow’s saccharine melodies, and you can track her sweet-natured vocals directly to Allison’s. In her rendition, the young songwriter beefs the song up with some heavy guitar fuzz and skittering electronic sound bytes.

Allison praised Crow’s songwriting last year in a New York Times feature on the artist. “She has so many songs that are these massive hits that, at least for someone my age, you can’t have grown up and not heard those songs,” she said. “She has a knack for saying something hard, but making it feel like she’s ready to acknowledge it and be cool with this hard acceptance.”

Soccer Mommy has shows in the upcoming with Maggie Rogers and The National, as well as headlining dates with support from Purr, Pool Kids, and more. See her full tour itinerary below, and grab tickets to a show here.

Soccer Mommy 2023 Tour Dates:

07/27 — Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium *

07/29 — Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center *

07/30 — Portsmouth, NH @ Prescott Park Arts Festival %

07/31 — Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point *

08/01 — Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point *

08/03 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage *

08/04 — Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival

08/06 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Allegheny County Summer Concert Series+

08/07 — Grand Rapids, MI @ The Listening Lawn – Outdoor Stage^

08/08 — Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room Lounge ^

08/09 — Fort Collins, CO @ Aggie Theatre &

08/10 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Gallivan Center – Twilight Concert Series $

08/12 — San Francisco, CA @ The Independent !

08/13 — San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands

09/09 — Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Music Festival

09/21 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3 Arena #

09/23 — Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena #

09/24 — Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro Arena #

09/26 — London, UK @ Alexandra Palace #

09/27 — London, UK @ Alexandra Palace #

11/17 — Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital

12/02 – 12/03 — São Paulo, BR @ Primavera Sound São Paulo

12/07 — Asunción, PY @ Primavera Sound Asunción

12/09 –Bogotá, COL @ Primavera Sound Bogotá

* = w/ Maggie Rogers

% = w/ Purr

+ = w/ Disq

^ = w/ Pool Kids

& = w/ Pool Kids and Slow Caves

$ = w/ Bratty and Blue Rain Boots

! = w/ SASAMI

# = w/ The National

