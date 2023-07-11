Menu
Soul Glo and Zulu Team Up for Co-Headlining 2023 North American Tour

"It's kinda like the Ninja Turtles and the Power Rangers meeting"

Soul Glo Zulu tour
Soul Glo (photo by Todd Cooper) and Zulu (photo by Alice Baxley)
July 11, 2023 | 2:09pm ET

    Two of modern hardcore’s finest acts — Soul Glo and Zulu — are teaming up for a co-headlining 2023 North American tour. The outing will feature support from the band Playytime.

    The outing will kick off September 7th in Denver and run through an October 6th show in Detroit. Tickets for select dates can be purchased via Ticketmaster beginning Wednesday (July 12th), with venue links for other shows listed at Soul Glo’s official website. Fans can also look for deals or get tickets to sold-out dates via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

    “The friendship between Zulu and Soul Glo wasn’t instantaneous, but we were excited to meet when we came into each other’s picture,” stated Soul Glo vocalist Pierce Jordan. “It’s kinda like the Ninja Turtles and the Power Rangers meeting. Early on, we talked about doing a (nearly) all-Black Hardcore tour, so it’s exciting to see it come to fruition. We’ve also known Playytime for quite a long time, so it’s a really good mixture of friends from different regions of the country hanging out together.”

    Soul Glo’s masterful Diaspora Problems took the No. 1 slot on Heavy Consequence‘s Top 30 Metal & Hard Rock Albums of 2022. Zulu will be out in support of their acclaimed 2023 album A New Tomorrow.

    Prior to to the outing with Zulu, Soul Glo are embarking on a previously announced summer US tour with MSPAINT, kicking off this Thursday (July 13th) in Troy, New York. See all of Soul Glo’s tour dates below.

    Soul Glo 2023 Tour Dates:
    07/13 – Troy, NY @ No Fun *
    07/14 – Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s *
    07/15 – Massapequa, NY @ Massapequa VFW *
    07/16 – Harrisburg, PA @ Stage On Herr *
    07/18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Cafe *
    07/19 – Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s *
    07/20 – Columbus, OH @ Ace Of Cups *
    07/21 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Four Star Theater *
    07/23 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Fest
    07/25 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Hi-Fi *
    07/26 – Cincinnati, OH @ Woodward Theater *
    07/27 – Huntington, WV @ The Loud *
    08/19 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
    08/20 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
    08/25 – Port Townsend, WA @ Thing
    09/07 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theatre $
    09/08 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court $
    09/09 – Boise, ID @ The Shredder $
    09/11 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre $
    09/13 – San Francisco, CA @ Neck Of The Woods $
    09/14 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Santa Cruz Vet Hall $
    09/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy $
    09/16 – Pomona, CA @ The Glasshouse $
    09/17 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge $
    09/19 – Austin, TX @ Parish $
    09/20 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger $
    09/21 – Houston, TX @ The End $
    09/22 – New Orleans, LA @ Toulouse Theatre $
    09/25 – Memphis, TN @ Growlers $
    09/26 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/In $
    09/27 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade-Hell $
    09/28 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall $
    09/29 – Washington, DC @ The Howard $
    09/30 – Richmond, VA @ Canal Club $
    10/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church $
    10/02 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair $
    10/05 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground $
    10/06 – Detroit, MI @ Tangent Gallery $

    * = w/ MSPAINT
    $ = w/ Zulu and Playytime

    Soul Glo Zulu tour poster

