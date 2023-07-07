Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Speak Now, Again: Taylor Swift Banishes the Ghosts of Her Past

Inhabiting the space between adolescence and adulthood over a decade later

Advertisement
taylor swift speak now taylor's version
Taylor Swift, photo courtesy of artist
Mary Siroky
Follow
July 7, 2023 | 1:13pm ET

    In 2010, Taylor Swift had something to prove. With the release of Speak Now, the crossover star was making a statement: Every song on the album was written solely by Swift herself, primarily throughout the time she’d been touring her previous album, Fearless. Where her debut record was wide-eyed and hopeful, and Fearless was the optimistic, energetic follow-up that proved the singer-songwriter was here to stay, Speak Now is a bit sharper around the edges — there’s more heartache, more clapbacks at critics of the era, and more musings of a spurned young woman.

    It’s been almost 13 years since Speak Now arrived into the world. It’s a record that has felt noticeably absent from “The Eras Tour” (get tickets here):  “Enchanted” is the only song from the album in the regular set rotation. Blink and the Speak Now portion of the show is already gone.

    Now, though, the album Swift used to prove herself as a solo songwriter gets its time in the sun — so don your favorite purple tee and settle in for Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).

    This Love Is Ours

    Swift straddles an interesting line in Speak Now: There are traces of young love, particularly in tracks like “Sparks Fly” and “Ours,” but most of the album has a definite thorniness to it. Some of these moments work better than others, even after so much time — “Mean” is still the perfect pop-country bop for silencing haters and critics. (How much of an effect did this song have on helping to crumble Perez Hilton’s gossip empire? We’ll never really know.)

    Advertisement

    “Dear John,” too, holds up as a comforting listen for young women who feel they were taken advantage of by an older romantic partner. Less effective is “Innocent,” the song often interpreted as a forgiving response to Kanye West’s notorious onstage interruption that set off a pop culture chain reaction that would follow both parties for far longer than anyone expected. Misguided at the time of release, “Innocent” lands even worse now — lyrics like “It’s alright, just wait and see/ Your string of lights is still bright to me” do not feel applicable to Ye of 2023.

    Overall, though, the nostalgia of the original tracks on Speak Now inhabits a different space than Swift’s two preceding albums, as well as Red and 1989 that followed. Swift of Speak Now is haunted by the knowledge that youth is rapidly slipping away — “Never Grow Up” and “Long Live” feel like remarkably self-aware goodbyes to girlhood, and the best lyrical moments of the record still hit all these years later.

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Dave Mathews crash awakened something in me review

Dave Matthews Band's Crash Awakened Something in Me

June 28, 2023

ateez outlaw bouncy interview crate digging favorite albums

10 Dynamic Pop Albums ATEEZ Think Every Music Fan Should Own

June 27, 2023

hbo streaming wars warner bros. discovery

Why HBO’s Moves Could Signal the End of the Streaming Wars

June 26, 2023

valley lost in translation interview

10 Dreamy Albums Valley Think Every Music Fan Should Own

June 23, 2023

Mars Volta De-Loused

The Mars Volta's De-Loused in the Comatorium Grooves As Hard as It Grieves

June 23, 2023

Maria Hill Secret Invasion

Marvel's Maria Hill: A Supporting Character Who Became One of the MCU's MVPs

June 22, 2023

amanda shires crate diggin favorite albums best own tom waits fiona apple ray charles leonard cohen

10 Albums by Powerhouse Songwriters That Amanda Shires Thinks Every Music Fan Should Own

June 22, 2023

ben folds crate digging interview 10 best piano albums favorite

10 Piano Albums Ben Folds Thinks Every Music Fan Should Own

June 1, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Speak Now, Again: Taylor Swift Banishes the Ghosts of Her Past

Menu Shop Search Newsletter