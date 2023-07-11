Menu
SPELLLING Announces New Album SPELLLING & The Mystery School, Shares First Two Singles: Stream

Arriving this August

SPELLLING, photo by Sarah Eiseman
July 11, 2023 | 1:10pm ET

    SPELLLING, the art-pop project of Bay Area musician Chrystia Cabral, has a new album on the way called SPELLLING & The Mystery School that’ll be out on August 25th via Sacred Bones. To celebrate the news, Cabral has shared the record’s first two singles, “Cherry” b/w “Under the Sun.”

    The Mystery School takes a bit of a non-traditional approach. Rather than a string of brand-new songs, these tracks feature re-imaginations of songs already in SPELLLING’s discography. Now, recorded with her full touring band, these new versions take into consideration audience feedback, with Cabral now “understanding what excites them and/or what makes people wanna dance more.” The album features contributions from Del Sol Quartet, Divya Farias, Jaren Feeley, Patrick Shelley, and more, and pre-orders are ongoing.

    “With this album, I wanted to capture the ways that these songs have morphed,” Cabral said in a press release. “They’re like my children all grown up in a different stage of their lives, and I want to celebrate that. I’m proud to say it’s my favorite thing I have created so far, and working on it has really opened up new exciting visions for the future of the SPELLLING sound.”

    A version of “Cherry” originally appeared on SPELLING’s 2017 debut album Pantheon of Me as “Choke Cherry Horse,” while “Under the Sun” came from her 2019 LP Mazy Fly. Listen to the new recordings of both songs below, and then keep scrolling to see the artwork and tracklist for SPELLLING & The Mystery School below.

    SPELLLING’s last album was 2021’s The Turning Wheel.

    SPELLLING & The Mystery School Artwork:

    SPELLLING & The Mystery School Tracklist:
    01. Walk Up to Your House
    02. Under the Sun
    03. They Start the Dance
    04. Cherry
    05. Haunted Water
    06. Hard To Please (Reprise)
    07. Phantom Farewell
    08. Boys at School
    09. Always
    10. Revolution
    11. Sweet Talk

Consequence
