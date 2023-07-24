Menu
Spotify Announce Price Increases for Premium Plans

The first time since 2011 that Spotify has increased the cost of its Premium plan

Spotify
Photo via Spotify
July 24, 2023 | 8:36am ET

    Spotify is raising the price for its Premium plan by $1 to $10.99 per month.

    It marks the first time since 2011 that Spotify has increased the cost of its Premium plan.

    Additionally, Spotify’s Premium Duo plan will increase by $2 to $14.99 per month, its Family plan will go up $1 to $16.99, and its Student plan will rise from $1 to $5.99.

    The price increases will take effect in the next billing cycle.

    “The market landscape has continued to evolve since we launched. So that we can keep innovating, we are changing our Premium prices across a number of markets around the world,” Spotify said in a statement. “These updates will help us continue to deliver value to fans and artists on our platform.”

    Spotify competitors Tidal and YouTube announced their own subscription price increases earlier this month, while Apple hiked its monthly fare last October.

    Editor’s Note: See our Music Stream guide to decide which service is best for you.

