Squirrel Flower Announces New Album Tomorrow’s Fire, Tour Dates

Ella Williams has readied Tomorrows’s Fire, her latest album as Squirrel Flower. The LP arrives October 13th via Polyvinyl, and along with the news, Squirrel Flower has announced a lengthy new run of international tour dates and shared two songs from the project.

Williams self-produced Tomorrows’s Fire alongside engineer Alex Farrar. Inspired by the likes of Jason Molina, Tom Waits, and Bruce Springsteen, the artist describes the record as more of a rock album than any of her folksy previous releases. To achieve its heavier feel, she enlisted Matt McCaughan (Bon Iver), Seth Kauffman (Angel Olsen band), Jake Lenderman (MJ Lenderman, Wednesday), and Dave Hartley (The War on Drugs) to comprise her studio band. Pre-orders for the project are ongoing.

Grungy single “Full Time Job” finds Squirrel Flower trying to balance life’s necessities — namely, working to survive — with the search for actual happiness. “Doing my best is a full time job/ But it doesn’t pay the rent,” she repeats. In the music video, the artist signifies the doomed nature of the cycle by attempting to mop up water from the ocean. “When a Plant Is Dying” is slower but maintains the same mournful tone as Williams sighs, “There must be more to life than being on time.” Listen to both tracks below.

Advertisement

Related Video

This summer, Squirrel Flower will support Hurray for the Riff Raff on tour before embarking on a lengthy headlining trek in the fall. Those shows extend into the new year with rotating support from Truth Club, Merce Lemon, Knifeplay, Goon, Cryogeyser, and Alexalone. See Williams’ full tour itinerary below, and grab tickets via Ticketmaster.

Squirrel Flower’s last release was 2021’s Planet EP, which followed the full-length Planet (i).

Tomorrow’s Fire Artwork:





Tomorrow’s Fire Tracklist:

01. i don’t use a trash can

02. Full Time Job

03. Alley Light

04. Almost Pulled Away

05. Stick

06. When a Plant Is Dying

07. Intheskatepark

08. Canyon

09. What Kind of Dream Is This?

10. Finally Rain

Squirrel Flower 2023-2024 Tour Dates:

07/18 — Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios *

07/19 — Wilmington, DE @ Arden Gild Hall *

07/21 — Lexington, KY @ The Burl *

07/26 — St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway *

08/04 – 08/06 — Green Lake, WI @ Avrom Farm Party

10/19 — Detroit, MI @ Lager House $

10/20 — Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern $#

10/21 — Toronto, ON @ Monarch Tavern $#

10/22 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Bottlerocket Social Hall $

10/24 — Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall $^

10/26 — New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom $

10/27 — Philadelphia, PA @ Ukie Club $

10/28 — Washington, DC @ DC 9 $^

11/04 — Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade

11/05 — Brighton, UK @ The Hope and Ruin

11/06 — Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

11/07 — Manchester, UK @ Gullivers

11/09 — Glasgow, UK @ McChuills

11/11 — Pitchfork Music Festival London @ EartH (Downstairs)

11/13 — Paris, FR @ Supersonic

11/15 — Rotterdam, NL @ V11

11/16 — Brussels, BE @ Botanique

11/18 — Berlin, DE @ Lark

01/20 — Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry %

01/21 — Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge %

01/23 — Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge %

01/25 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court %

01/26 — Boise, ID @ The Shredder %

01/27 — Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios %

01/29 — Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s

01/31 — San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill %

02/02 — Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room &

02/03 — Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room &

02/04 — Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge &

02/06 — Austin, TX @ The Ballroom +

02/07 — Dallas, TX @ Club Dada +

02/08 — Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic +

02/10 — Nashville, TN @ Blue Room at Third Man +

02/12 — Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade Purgatory

02/14 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle Back Room

02/15 — Richmond, VA @ The Camel

02/16 — Woodstock, NY @ Colony

02/17 — Amherst, MA @ The Drake

Advertisement

* = w/ Hurray for the Riff Raff

$ = w/ Truth Club

# = w/ Merce Lemon

^ = w/ Knifeplay

% = w/ Goon

& = w/ Cryogeyser

+ = w/ Alexalone