Squirrel Flower Announces New Album Tomorrow’s Fire, Tour Dates

Listen to "Full Time Job" and "When a Plant Is Dying"

squirrel flower tomorrows fire new album tour dats
Squirrel Flower, photo by Alexa Viscius
July 18, 2023 | 9:30am ET

    Ella Williams has readied Tomorrows’s Fire, her latest album as Squirrel Flower. The LP arrives October 13th via Polyvinyl, and along with the news, Squirrel Flower has announced a lengthy new run of international tour dates and shared two songs from the project.

    Williams self-produced Tomorrows’s Fire alongside engineer Alex Farrar. Inspired by the likes of Jason Molina, Tom Waits, and Bruce Springsteen, the artist describes the record as more of a rock album than any of her folksy previous releases. To achieve its heavier feel, she enlisted Matt McCaughan (Bon Iver), Seth Kauffman (Angel Olsen band), Jake Lenderman (MJ Lenderman, Wednesday), and Dave Hartley (The War on Drugs) to comprise her studio band. Pre-orders for the project are ongoing.

    Grungy single “Full Time Job” finds Squirrel Flower trying to balance life’s necessities — namely, working to survive — with the search for actual happiness. “Doing my best is a full time job/ But it doesn’t pay the rent,” she repeats. In the music video, the artist signifies the doomed nature of the cycle by attempting to mop up water from the ocean. “When a Plant Is Dying” is slower but maintains the same mournful tone as Williams sighs, “There must be more to life than being on time.” Listen to both tracks below.

    Related Video

    This summer, Squirrel Flower will support Hurray for the Riff Raff on tour before embarking on a lengthy headlining trek in the fall. Those shows extend into the new year with rotating support from Truth Club, Merce Lemon, Knifeplay, Goon, Cryogeyser, and Alexalone. See Williams’ full tour itinerary below, and grab tickets via Ticketmaster.

    Squirrel Flower’s last release was 2021’s Planet EP, which followed the full-length Planet (i).

    Tomorrow’s Fire Artwork:
    squirrel flower tomorrow's fire album artwork

    Tomorrow’s Fire Tracklist:
    01. i don’t use a trash can
    02. Full Time Job
    03. Alley Light
    04. Almost Pulled Away
    05. Stick
    06. When a Plant Is Dying
    07. Intheskatepark
    08. Canyon
    09. What Kind of Dream Is This?
    10. Finally Rain

    Squirrel Flower 2023-2024 Tour Dates:
    07/18 — Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios *
    07/19 — Wilmington, DE @ Arden Gild Hall *
    07/21 — Lexington, KY @ The Burl *
    07/26 — St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway *
    08/04 – 08/06 — Green Lake, WI @ Avrom Farm Party
    10/19 — Detroit, MI @ Lager House $
    10/20 — Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern $#
    10/21 — Toronto, ON @ Monarch Tavern $#
    10/22 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Bottlerocket Social Hall $
    10/24 — Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall $^
    10/26 — New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom $
    10/27 — Philadelphia, PA @ Ukie Club $
    10/28 — Washington, DC @ DC 9 $^
    11/04 — Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade
    11/05 — Brighton, UK @ The Hope and Ruin
    11/06 — Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
    11/07 — Manchester, UK @ Gullivers
    11/09 — Glasgow, UK @ McChuills
    11/11 — Pitchfork Music Festival London @ EartH (Downstairs)
    11/13 — Paris, FR @ Supersonic
    11/15 — Rotterdam, NL @ V11
    11/16 — Brussels, BE @ Botanique
    11/18 — Berlin, DE @ Lark
    01/20 — Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry %
    01/21 — Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge %
    01/23 — Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge %
    01/25 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court %
    01/26 — Boise, ID @ The Shredder %
    01/27 — Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios %
    01/29 — Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s
    01/31 — San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill %
    02/02 — Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room &
    02/03 — Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room &
    02/04 — Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge &
    02/06 — Austin, TX @ The Ballroom +
    02/07 — Dallas, TX @ Club Dada +
    02/08 — Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic +
    02/10 — Nashville, TN @ Blue Room at Third Man +
    02/12 — Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade Purgatory
    02/14 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle Back Room
    02/15 — Richmond, VA @ The Camel
    02/16 — Woodstock, NY @ Colony
    02/17 — Amherst, MA @ The Drake

    * = w/ Hurray for the Riff Raff
    $ = w/ Truth Club
    # = w/ Merce Lemon
    ^ = w/ Knifeplay
    % = w/ Goon
    & = w/ Cryogeyser
    + = w/ Alexalone

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Squirrel Flower Announces New Album Tomorrow's Fire, Tour Dates

