Staind Set Release Date for New Album, Unveil New Single “Cycle of Hurting”: Stream

Aaron Lewis and company's first album in 12 years arrives on September 15th

Staind new album
Staind, photo by Steve Thrasher
July 11, 2023 | 1:07pm ET

    Staind have fleshed out the details of their forthcoming album, Confessions of the Fallen, which will mark the band’s first new full-length since 2011. The 10-track record will arrive on September 15th via Alchemy Recordings/BMG. In addition, Staind have also debuted a new song off the set, the scorching “Cycle of Hurting.”

    “Cycle of Hurting” is classic Staind, with heavy guitars, dark rhythms and Aaron Lewis’ tortured vocals, including some intense roars. “How can I face what’s under the surface / When nothing is working? / How can I break away from the burden / The cycle of hurting?” frontman Aaron Lewis sings in the chorus.

    Regarding the dark lyrics of “Cycle of Hurting,” Lewis said in a press release, “I’m still working through my issues. Still working through my problems, and until then I’ll dream of better days. I hope that’s how everybody feels right now…better days are yet to come.”

    Related Video

    “Cycle of Hurting” follows Staind’s previously released single, “Lowest in Me,” which was released in April. Confessions of the Fallen was announced that month, but no release date or tracklist had been revealed at that time.

    In other news, Staind are scheduled to hit the road with Godsmack this summer for a co-headlining U.S. tour. The tour kicks off July 18th in St. Louis, Missouri, and runs through an August 31st date in Austin, Texas. Tickets are available here.

    See the lyric video for “Cycle of Hurting,” as well as the artwork and tracklist for Confessions of the Fallen, below.

    Get Staind Tickets Here

    Confessions of the Fallen Artwork:

    Staind Confessions of the Fallen

    Confessions of the Fallen Tracklist:
    01. Lowest in Me
    02. Was Any of It Real?
    03. In This Condition
    04. Here and Now
    05. Out of Time
    06. Cycle of Hurting
    07. The Fray
    08. Better Days
    09. Hate Me Too
    10. Confessions of the Fallen

