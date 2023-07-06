Stanning BTS ‘Shipisode: Namkook

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Kayla and Bethany of Stanning BTS are back with another installment of their ‘Shipisode series! This time, they are covering the pairing of Namjoon (RM) and Jungkook — Namkook.

The relationship between the two stars is pretty powerful, being vital to the very creation of BTS, as RM is one of the main reasons Jungkook joined Big Hit Entertainment. It’s a bond that goes back to the very beginning.

Covering Namkook comes at a particularly relevant time, as Jungkook just announced the release of his newest solo single! Stay tuned fro Stanning BTS‘ breakdown of the song upon release.

Listen to Kayla and Bethany talk all things Namkook, then join other ICONICs by liking, reviewing, and subscribing to Stanning BTS wherever you get your podcasts. ARMY faithful can also pick up the Stanning BTS T-shirt, now on sale at the Consequence Shop — available in two colors!

For July’s charity of the month, Stanning BTS is participating in Plastic Free July! Plastic Free July is a global movement that helps millions of people be part of the solution to plastic pollution, all so that we can have cleaner streets, oceans, and beautiful communities. It was started in 2011 by The Plastic Free Foundation out of Western Australia and has since grown into a worldwide movement. How can you get involved? Well, it starts at home with recycling and reducing the use of single-use plastics. When you’re out, try to avoid takeaway containers and plastic bags, swapping them for reusable options. Small changes can make a big difference! Join us this month and take the challenge to reduce or eliminate your plastic usage! Sign up and pledge your part here.