Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Stanning BTS ‘Shipisode: Namkook

The iconic pairing of RM and Jungkook

Advertisement
jungkook rm namkook ship stanning bts
Jungkook (photo courtesy of BIGHIT MUSIC) and RM (photo via Instagram)
Consequence Staff
July 6, 2023 | 5:18pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Radio Public | Pocket Casts | RSS

    Kayla and Bethany of Stanning BTS are back with another installment of their ‘Shipisode series! This time, they are covering the pairing of Namjoon (RM) and Jungkook — Namkook.

    Related Video

    The relationship between the two stars is pretty powerful, being vital to the very creation of BTS, as RM is one of the main reasons Jungkook joined Big Hit Entertainment. It’s a bond that goes back to the very beginning.

    Covering Namkook comes at a particularly relevant time, as Jungkook just announced the release of his newest solo single! Stay tuned fro Stanning BTS‘ breakdown of the song upon release.

    Listen to Kayla and Bethany talk all things Namkook, then join other ICONICs by liking, reviewing, and subscribing to Stanning BTS wherever you get your podcasts. ARMY faithful can also pick up the Stanning BTS T-shirt, now on sale at the Consequence Shop — available in two colors!

    Make sure to follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows.

    jungkook bts seven
     Editor's Pick
    Jungkook of BTS Announces New Solo Single

    BTS anniversary 10 festa stanning bts podcast
     Editor's Pick
    BTS’ 10th Anniversary FESTA: Stanning BTS Podcast

    For July’s charity of the month, Stanning BTS is participating in Plastic Free July! Plastic Free July is a global movement that helps millions of people be part of the solution to plastic pollution, all so that we can have cleaner streets, oceans, and beautiful communities. It was started in 2011 by The Plastic Free Foundation out of Western Australia and has since grown into a worldwide movement. How can you get involved? Well, it starts at home with recycling and reducing the use of single-use plastics. When you’re out, try to avoid takeaway containers and plastic bags, swapping them for reusable options. Small changes can make a big difference! Join us this month and take the challenge to reduce or eliminate your plastic usage! Sign up and pledge your part here.

    Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

BTS anniversary 10 festa stanning bts podcast

BTS' 10th Anniversary FESTA: Stanning BTS Podcast

June 22, 2023

Agust D amygdala music video review analysis stanning bts podcast

Agust D's "AMYGDALA" Music Video Reviewed: Stanning BTS Podcast

June 15, 2023

agust d Haegeum music video stanning bts podcast

Agust D's "Haegeum" Music Video Dissected: Stanning BTS Podcast

June 1, 2023

agust d live stanning bts podcast

Seeing Agust D Live: Stanning BTS Podcast

May 11, 2023

Agust D d day album review podcast suga stanning bts

Agust D’s D-Day Album Review — Part 2: Stanning BTS Podcast

May 4, 2023

agust d d-day album review stanning bts podcast

Agust D's D-Day Album Review -- Part 1: Stanning BTS Podcast

April 27, 2023

suga agust d people pt.2 stanning bts podcast

Suga/Agust D's "People Pt.2" and JIMIN's "Like Crazy" Success: Stanning BTS Podcast

April 14, 2023

Jimin music video face podcast stanning bts

Jimin's Music Videos for FACE: Stanning BTS Podcast

April 6, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Stanning BTS ‘Shipisode: Namkook

Menu Shop Search Newsletter