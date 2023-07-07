Steve-O Detained by Police After Jumping from Tower of London Bridge

Steve-O was detained by police after jumping from the Tower of London Bridge, TMZ reports.

The stuntman performed his latest gag while in London for his “The Bucket List Tour.” According to TMZ, police were waiting to detain him moments after he landed safely in the River Thames, telling the entertainer they were worried his stunt might inspire people to jump from the bridge in an attempt to harm themselves. He was released from custody without incident.

“I just got out of a cop car…” Steve-O said on Threads, attaching a photo of himself decked out in England’s flag. “They gave me a real talking to for my ‘Mary Poppins jump’ off the Tower Of London Bridge…”

Tickets to Steve-O’s “The Bucket List Tour” are on sale here.

Earlier this year, the entertainer publicly reached out to his former Jackass co-star Bam Margera on Instagram, pleading with him to “choose recovery” from substance abuse. The last two films in the ongoing stunt series, Jackass Forever and Jackass 4.5, arrived in 2022.

