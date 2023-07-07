Talking Heads Detail New Deluxe Edition of Stop Making Sense Soundtrack

Stop Making Sense is returning to theaters later this year, and now, the Talking Heads concert film is getting a shiny new soundtrack to go along with it. Rhino is issuing an updated deluxe edition on August 18th, complete with the film’s full setlist as well as two previously unreleased songs.

Filmmaker Jonathan Demme conceived the idea of Stop Making Sense in 1983 when he caught Talking Heads on tour supporting new album at the time, Speaking in Tongues. By the end of that calendar year, the filmmaker shot three concerts at Hollywood’s Pantages Theater, and the final product was released the following year. For those of us who weren’t lucky enough to see it at the time, it’s set to arrive in theaters again via A24 sometime in 2023.

Stop Making Sense (Deluxe Edition) will feature two songs that have never been released — “Cities” and “Big Business / I Zimbra” — along with all the Talking Heads hits you know and love: “This Must Be the Place (Naive Melody),” “Burning Down the House,” “Once In a Lifetime,” and more. The limited edition vinyl version also comes with a 28-page booklet with previously unpublished photos and new liner notes from all four band members: Tina Weymouth, Chris Frantz, Jerry Harrison, and, of course, David Byrne.

“We had done a live album before this, but coupled with the film, and with the improved mixes and sound quality, this record reached a whole new audience,” Byrne explains in the liner notes. “As often happens, the songs got an added energy when we performed them live and were inspired by having an audience. In many ways, these versions are more exciting than the studio recordings, so maybe that’s why a lot of folks discovered us via this record.”

Pre-orders are ongoing, and as a preview, you can hear the remastered live version of “Cities” now. Below, you can also watch an extremely heartwarming promo clip for Stop Making Sense, and see the full tracklist and artwork for the album.

Stop Making Sense (Deluxe Edition) Artwork:

Stop Making Sense (Deluxe Edition) Tracklist:

LP 1

01. Psycho Killer

02. Heaven

03. Thank You for Sending Me an Angel

04. Found A Job

05. Slippery People

06. Cities

07. Burning Down the House

08. Life During Wartime

09. Making Flippy Floppy

10. Swamp

LP 2

01. What a Day That Was

02. This Must Be the Place (Naive Melody)

03. Once In a Lifetime

04. Big Business / I Zimbra

05. Genius of Love

06. Girlfriend Is Better

07. Take Me to the River

08. Crosseyed and Painless