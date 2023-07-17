Tangerine Dream Announce North American Tour

German electronic outfit Tangerine Dream have announced a North American tour in the fall.

The 18-date outing kicks off on September 8th in Miami. Shows are also scheduled in Asheville, Atlanta, Dallas, San Diego, Los Angeles, Vancouver, Philadelphia, Montreal, and more. See the full schedule below.

Tangerine Dream’s current lineup is led by Thorsten Quaeschning, the chosen successor of the group’s founder, Edgar Froese, who died in 2015. Quaeschning will be joined on the road by Japanese musician Hoshiko Yamane and Paul Frick (of Brandt Brauer Frick).

Tickets are available through Ticketmaster or Stubhub.

Tangerine Dream 2023 Tour Dates:

09/08 – Miami, FL @ Miami Beach Bandshell

09/11 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel

09/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Centre Stage

09/13 – Dallas, TX @ Ferris Wheelers

09/14 – Austin, TX @ Empire Garage

09/16 – Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey

09/17 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

09/18 – San Diego, CA @ The Magnolia

09/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Vermont

09/20 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom

09/22 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

09/24 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

09/25 – Seattle, WA @ The Neptune

09/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Keswick Theatre

09/29 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre

09/30 – Queens, NY @ Knockdown Centre

10/01 – Montreal, QC @ Olympia – Pop Montreal

10/02 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House