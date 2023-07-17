Tangerine Dream Announce North American Tour

German electronic outfit Tangerine Dream have announced a North American tour in the fall.
The 18-date outing kicks off on September 8th in Miami. Shows are also scheduled in Asheville, Atlanta, Dallas, San Diego, Los Angeles, Vancouver, Philadelphia, Montreal, and more. See the full schedule below.
Tangerine Dream’s current lineup is led by Thorsten Quaeschning, the chosen successor of the group’s founder, Edgar Froese, who died in 2015. Quaeschning will be joined on the road by Japanese musician Hoshiko Yamane and Paul Frick (of Brandt Brauer Frick).
Tangerine Dream 2023 Tour Dates:
09/08 – Miami, FL @ Miami Beach Bandshell
09/11 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel
09/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Centre Stage
09/13 – Dallas, TX @ Ferris Wheelers
09/14 – Austin, TX @ Empire Garage
09/16 – Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey
09/17 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre
09/18 – San Diego, CA @ The Magnolia
09/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Vermont
09/20 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom
09/22 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
09/24 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre
09/25 – Seattle, WA @ The Neptune
09/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Keswick Theatre
09/29 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre
09/30 – Queens, NY @ Knockdown Centre
10/01 – Montreal, QC @ Olympia – Pop Montreal
10/02 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House