Tangerine Dream Announce North American Tour

The 18-city outing kicks off in September

Tangerine Dream
July 17, 2023 | 5:11pm ET

    German electronic outfit Tangerine Dream have announced a North American tour in the fall.

    The 18-date outing kicks off on September 8th in Miami. Shows are also scheduled in Asheville, Atlanta, Dallas, San Diego, Los Angeles, Vancouver, Philadelphia, Montreal, and more. See the full schedule below.

    Tangerine Dream’s current lineup is led by Thorsten Quaeschning, the chosen successor of the group’s founder, Edgar Froese, who died in 2015. Quaeschning will be joined on the road by Japanese musician Hoshiko Yamane and Paul Frick (of Brandt Brauer Frick).

    Tickets are available through Ticketmaster or Stubhub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program.

    Tangerine Dream 2023 Tour Dates:
    09/08 – Miami, FL @ Miami Beach Bandshell
    09/11 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel
    09/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Centre Stage
    09/13 – Dallas, TX @ Ferris Wheelers
    09/14 – Austin, TX @ Empire Garage
    09/16 – Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey
    09/17 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre
    09/18 – San Diego, CA @ The Magnolia
    09/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Vermont
    09/20 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom
    09/22 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
    09/24 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre
    09/25 – Seattle, WA @ The Neptune
    09/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Keswick Theatre
    09/29 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre
    09/30 – Queens, NY @ Knockdown Centre
    10/01 – Montreal, QC @ Olympia – Pop Montreal
    10/02 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House

