Taylor Swift Announces International Dates for “The Eras Tour” with Paramore as Special Guest

Coming to Europe, the UK, Australia, and Japan

Taylor Swift and Hayley Williams
Taylor Swift and Hayley Williams, photo by Rick Diamond / Getty
July 5, 2023 | 11:13am ET

    Taylor Swift has extended the “The Eras Tour” well into 2024 with a massive international run including dates in Japan, Australia, Europe, and the UK.

    The pop superstar will kick off the 2024 dates in February with a four-night stand at the Tokyo Dome followed by shows in Australia and Singapore. After that, Swift will head to cities across Europe including Paris, Madrid, and Amsterdam, as well as UK stops in Liverpool, Cardiff, and London. See her full touring schedule below.

    Update: Swift has added 14 new shows to her 2014 tour, as well as confirmed that Paramore will appear as a special guest during her UK/European run. “Hayley and I have been friends since we were teens in Nashville and now we get to frolic around the UK/Europe next summer??? I’m screaming???” Swift wrote in a tweet announcing the latest tour date.

    You can find ticket on-sale info for the individual dates here. Tickets are also available to purchase via Viagogo.

    Swift is currently on the North American leg of “The Eras Tour,” which will next stop in Kansas City. Grab last-minute tickets to all of her upcoming shows here.

    Taylor Swift 2023-2024 Tour Dates:
    07/07 – Kansas City, MO @ Arrowhead Stadium ^+ (Tix)
    07/08 – Kansas City, MO @ Arrowhead Stadium ^+ (Tix)
    07/14 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High ^+ (Tix)
    07/15 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High ^+ (Tix)
    07/22 – Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field *+ (Tix)
    07/23 – Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field *+ (Tix)
    07/28 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium *+ (Tix)
    07/29 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium *+ (Tix)
    08/03 – Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium *+ (Tix)
    08/04 – Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium *? (Tix)
    08/05 – Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium *& (Tix)
    08/07 – Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium *& (Tix)
    08/08 – Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium *+ (Tix)
    08/09 – Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium *& (Tix)
    08/24 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol $ (Tix)
    08/25 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol $ (Tix)
    08/26 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol $ (Tix)
    08/27 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol $ (Tix)
    11/09 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio River Plate $ (Tix)
    11/10 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio River Plate $ (Tix)
    11/11 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio River Plate $ (Tix)
    11/18 – Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Estádio Nilton Santos $ (Tix)
    11/19 – Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Estádio Nilton Santos $ (Tix)
    11/24 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque $ (Tix)
    11/25 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque $ (Tix)
    11/26 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque $ (Tix)
    02/07 – Tokyo, JP @ Tokyo Dome (Tix)
    02/08 – Tokyo, JP @ Tokyo Dome (Tix)
    02/09 – Tokyo, JP @ Tokyo Dome (Tix)
    02/10 – Tokyo, JP @ Tokyo Dome (Tix)
    02/16 – Melbourne, AU @ Melbourne Cricket Grounds $ (Tix)
    02/17 – Melbourne, AU @ Melbourne Cricket Grounds $ (Tix)
    02/23 – Sydney, AU @ Accor Stadium $ (Tix)
    02/24 – Sydney, AU @ Accor Stadium $ (Tix)
    02/25 – Sydney, AU @ Accor Stadium $ (Tix)
    03/02 – Singapore, SG @ National Stadium $ (Tix)
    03/03 – Singapore, SG @ National Stadium $ (Tix)
    03/04 – Singapore, SG @ National Stadium $ (Tix)
    05/09 – Paris, FR @ Paris La Défense Arena ! (Tix)
    05/10 – Paris, FR @ Paris La Défense Arena ! (Tix)
    05/11 – Paris, FR @ Paris La Défense Arena ! (Tix)
    05/17 – Stockholm, SE @ Friends Arena ! (Tix)
    05/18 – Stockholm, SE @ Friends Arena ! (Tix)
    05/19 – Stockholm, SE @ Friends Arena ! (Tix)
    05/24 – Lisbon, PT @ Estádio da Luz ! (Tix)
    05/25 – Lisbon, PT @ Estádio da Luz ! (Tix)
    05/30 – Madrid, ES @ Estadio Santiago Bernabéu ! (Tix)
    06/02 – Lyon, FR @ Groupama Stadium ! (Tix)
    06/03 – Lyon, FR @ Groupama Stadium ! (Tix)
    06/07 – Edinburgh, UK @ BT Murrayfield Stadium ! (Tix)
    06/08 – Edinburgh, UK @ BT Murrayfield Stadium ! (Tix)
    06/13 – Liverpool, UK @ Anfield Stadium ! (Tix)
    06/14 – Liverpool, UK @ Anfield Stadium ! (Tix)
    06/15 – Liverpool, UK @ Anfield Stadium ! (Tix)
    06/18 – Cardiff, UK @ Principality Stadium ! (Tix)
    06/21 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium ! (Tix)
    06/22 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium ! (Tix)
    06/28 – Dublin, IE @ Aviva Stadium ! (Tix)
    06/29 – Dublin, IE @ Aviva Stadium ! (Tix)
    06/30 – Dublin, IE @ Aviva Stadium ! (Tix)
    07/04 – Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruyff Arena ! (Tix)
    07/05 – Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruyff Arena ! (Tix)
    07/06 – Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruyff Arena ! (Tix)
    07/09 – Zürich, CH @ Stadion Letzigrund Zürich ! (Tix)
    07/10 – Zürich, CH @ Stadion Letzigrund Zürich ! (Tix)
    07/13 – Milan, IT @ San Siro Stadium ! (Tix)
    07/14 – Milan, IT @ San Siro Stadium ! (Tix)
    07/17 – Gelsenkirchen, DE @ Veltins-Arena ! (Tix)
    07/18 – Gelsenkirchen, DE @ Veltins-Arena ! (Tix)
    07/19 – Gelsenkirchen, DE @ Veltins-Arena ! (Tix)
    07/23 – Hamburg, DE @ Volksparkstadion ! (Tix)
    07/24 – Hamburg, DE @ Volksparkstadion ! (Tix)
    07/27 – Munich, DE @ Olympiastadion ! (Tix)
    07/28 – Munich, DE @ Olympiastadion ! (Tix)
    08/01 – Warsaw, PL @ PGE Narodowy ! (Tix)
    08/02 – Warsaw, PL @ PGE Narodowy ! (Tix)
    08/03 – Warsaw, PL @ PGE Narodowy ! (Tix)
    08/08 – Vienna, AT @ Ernst-Happel-Stadion ! (Tix)
    08/09 – Vienna, AT @ Ernst-Happel-Stadion ! (Tix)
    08/10 – Vienna, AT @ Ernst-Happel-Stadion ! (Tix)
    08/15 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium ! (Tix)
    08/16 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium ! (Tix)
    08/17 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium ! (Tix)

    # = w/ Girl in Red
    ? = w/ OWENN
    ^ = w/ MUNA
    + = w/ Gracie Abrams
    * = w/ HAIM
    & = w/ GAYLE
    $ = w/ Sabrina Carpenter
    ! = w/ Paramore

    The Eras Tour with Paramore

