Taylor Swift has unveiled a new music video for “I Can See You (Taylor’s Version)” from her newly released album, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version). Watch it below.

The action-packed clip imagines Swift’s younger self locked inside of a vault. Joey King and Presley Cash, who previously appeared in Swift’s video for “Mean,” along with Swift’s one-time boyfriend, Taylor Lautner, join forces to break the singer out.

“I wrote this video treatment over a year ago and really wanted to play out symbolically how it’s felt for me to have the fans helping me reclaim my music,” Swift wrote in a tweet accompanying the video’s release. “I had my heart set on Joey King, Taylor Lautner and Presley Cash starring in it. Joey and Presley had been in the video for ‘Mean’ when they were 9 and 13 and they are back and so ridiculously bad ass!! Taytay is INCREDIBLE in this (didn’t have a stunt double!) and shout out to [his wife] Tay Lautner for being so awesome to hang with on set. The Tale of 3 Taylors 😆 I always wanted to direct fight scenes/a heist storyline and had the most incredible time plotting this out with my amazing DP Jonathan Sela. So proud of this one.”

Swift premiered the video during her “Eras Tour” concert in Kansas City on Friday night. King, Lautner, and Cash all joined her on stage to celebrate the video’s release. “I respect you so much. Not just for the singer you are, the songwriter, the performer — but truly for the human you are. You are gracious, humble, kind and I’m honored to know you,” Lautner told Swift during a brief speech.

During Friday’s show, Swift further celebrated the release of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) by performing “Long Live,” “Never Grow Up,” and the newly unveiled Vault track “When Emma Falls In Love.”

You can read our breakdown of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) here, and grab tickets to the rest of Swift’s “Eras Tour” dates here.