Taylor Swift Breaks Record for Most No. 1 Albums by a Woman

Another week, another record-breaking feat for Taylor Swift: she now holds the record for most No. 1 albums by a female artist.

Swift’s latest re-recording, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), debuts this week at No. 1 after moving 716,000 units. It marks the 12th No. 1 album of her career, surpassing the total by previous record holder Barbra Streisand. As of now, Swift is behind only The Beatles (19) and JAY-Z (14) for most No. 1 albums in history.

This week, Swift also becomes the first woman in history to have four albums in the top 10 at the same time. Along with Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), Midnights sits at No. 5, Lover at No. 7, and folklore at No. 10.

After playing a pair of shows in Denver this weekend, Swift will next bring “The Eras Tour” to Seattle. She’ll then visit Santa Clara and Los Angeles before kicking off the international portion of the tour. You can get last-minute tickets to her shows here.

