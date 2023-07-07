Drop everything now and listen to Taylor Swift’s latest release, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), out via Apple Music and Spotify.

Originally released in 2010, Speak Now is arguably Swift’s most alternative album, complete with booming choruses and snarky, staccato pop punk guitar. Compare the plots and sound of “Better Than Revenge” to, say, Paramore’s “Misery Business,” and it’ll quickly make sense as to why Swift enlisted Hayley Williams to appear on the album’s re-recording.

Williams appears on a vault track called “Castles Crumbling,” while, in keeping with Speak Now’s alternative influences, Fall Out Boy contribute to the deep cut “Electric Touch.” The reissued LP also features the vault tracks “When Emma Falls in Love,” “I Can See You,” “Foolish One,” and “Timeless,” in addition to new recordings of the original 16-track album.

Notably, Swift also used the re-release to take back a now-controversial lyric from “Better Than Revenge.” When it was originally released in 2010, “Better Than Revenge” contained the lyrics, “She’s not a saint and she’s not what you think/ She’s an actress/ She’s better known for the things that she does/ On the mattress.” Now, the latter two lines have been changed to: “He was a moth to the flame/ She was holding the matches.”

“It’s here. It’s yours, it’s mine, it’s ours,” Swift wrote in a social media post celebrating the release of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).” It’s an album I wrote alone about the whims, fantasies, heartaches, dramas and tragedies I lived out as a young woman between 18 and 20. I remember making tracklist after tracklist, obsessing over the right way to tell the story. I had to be ruthless with my choices, and I left behind some songs I am still unfailingly proud of now. Therefore, you have 6 From The Vault tracks! I recorded this album when I was 32 (and still growing up, now) and the memories it brought back filled me with nostalgia and appreciation. For life, for you, for the fact that I get to reclaim my work. Thank you a million times, for the memories that break our fall.”

Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) comes after Swift announced international dates for “The Eras Tour.” In 2024, the artist will take her career-spanning live show to Japan, Australia, Europe, and the UK, with Paramore opening every date on the UK/Europe run. Hopefully, for Justin Trudeau’s sake, Canada dates will be announced next. In any case, grab tickets to an upcoming show here.

Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) Artwork:

Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) Tracklist:

01. Mine (Taylor’s Version)

02. Sparks Fly (Taylor’s Version)

03. Back to December (Taylor’s Version)

04. Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)

05. Dear John (Taylor’s Version)

06. Mean (Taylor’s Version)

07. The Story of Us (Taylor’s Version)

08. Never Grow Up (Taylor’s Version)

09. Enchanted (Taylor’s Version)

10. Better Than Revenge (Taylor’s Version)

11. Innocent (Taylor’s Version)

12. Haunted (Taylor’s Version)

13. Last Kiss (Taylor’s Version)

14. Long Live (Taylor’s Version)

15. Ours (Taylor’s Version)

16. Superman (Taylor’s Version)

17. Electric Touch (feat. Fall Out Boy) [Taylor’s Version] (From the Vault)

18. When Emma Falls in Love (Taylor’s Version) [From the Vault]

19. I Can See You (Taylor’s Version) [From the Vault]

20. Castles Crumbling (feat. Hayley Williams) [Taylor’s Version] (From the Vault)

21. Foolish One (Taylor’s Version) [From the Vault]

22. Timeless (Taylor’s Version) [From the Vault]