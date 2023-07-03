Menu
Every Surprise Song Played by Taylor Swift on "The Eras Tour"

As part of "The Eras Tour," Swift is playing a different acoustic song during each show

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour
Taylor Swift, photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
July 2, 2023

    As part of “The Eras Tour,” Taylor Swift has promised to play a different acoustic song during each show. At the tour’s kick-off on March 17th in Glendale, Arizona, she performed “mirrorball” from folklore and “Tim McGraw” from her self-titled debut album. The following night, she treated fans to “this is me trying” from folklore and “State of Grace” from Red.

    During the first night of her show in Las Vegas, Swift dusted off “Our Song” from her self-titled debut album and performed the Midnights track “Snow on the Beach” live for the first time. On night two, she brought out Marcus Mumford for the live debut of “cowboy like me,” and played “White Horse” from Fearless.

    On the first of three nights in Arlington, Texas, Swift treated fans to only the third live performance of Red’s  “Sad Beautiful Tragic,” and first since 2013. For the second surprise song of the night, she played “Ours” from Speak Now. Additionally, Swift switched up the folklore portion of the set by playing “the 1” in place of “invisible string.” On night two, she offered up the tour debuts of “Death by a Thousand Cuts” from Lover and “Clean” from 1989. Finally, on night three Swift performed “Jump Then Fall” from Fearless and “The Lucky One” from Red.

    Swift kicked off her time in Tampa by performing “Speak Now.” In introducing the song, she said, “I’ve been thinking a lot about one of my albums recently. One of my albums has been on my mind a lot… lots going on in my brain about it.” She then dusted off “Treacherous” from Red.

    Night two in Tampa saw Swift welcome frequent collaborator Aaron Dessner for the live debut of “The Great War.” She then played a second Midnights song, “You’re on Your Own Kid.” She also told the crowd that though these performances are intended to be unique for each show, she’s bending the rules for Midnights: “If I want to do songs on Midnights more than once on this tour, I will.”

    Swift was once again joined by Dessner during night three in Tampa, as the pair performed “mad woman” from folklore. She then played the Speak Now track “Mean” for the first time since 2018.

    On the first of three nights in Houston, Texas, Swift dusted off “Wonderland,” from 1989, for the first time since 2018. He also played “You’re Not Sorry,” from Fearless, for the first time since 2013. On night two, he played “A Place in This World” from her self-titled debut album and “Today Was a Fairytale” from Fearless. On night three, she treated the crowd to “Begin Again” from Red and “Cold as You” from her self-titled debut. The latter song marked only the second live performance of the song, and first since 2013.

    To kick off a three-night stand in Atlanta, Swift delivered two live debuts: “The Other Side of the Door” from Fearless and “coney island” from evermore. She followed that up on night two with the live debut of “High Infidelity” of Midnights and “Gorgeous” from reputation. For her finale in Atlanta, Swift treated fans to the first-ever live performance of “I Bet You Think About Me” from her self-titled debut along with “How You Get the Girl” from 1989.

Every Surprise Song Played by Taylor Swift on "The Eras Tour"

